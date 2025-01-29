“He was only focused on the 11”: Christopher Bell exudes confidence for Denny Hamlin’s former crew chief’s new JGR role 

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell recently shared his thoughts on Chris Gabehart, former crew chief for fellow JGR driver Denny Hamlin, on his new role with the organization. Gabehart is now JGR's Director of Competition after serving as Hamlin's crew chief for six seasons.

Bell sat down for an interview with NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. The insider posted a snippet of the JGR driver's comments to X, writing:

"Christopher Bell says he already has had several conversations with Chris Gabehart in Gabehart’s new role as JGR competition director. Bell explains where he thinks Gabehart will make an impact: ⁦@NASCARONFOX"

When asked about the communication between himself and Gabehart, the driver of the #20 explained that he's had many conversations with the former crew chief and has a lot of optimism on what he can do in his new role. Bell added:

"I've always had the utmost respect for Chris Gabehart. I felt like he was an amazing crew chief. Super smart individual and I'm excited about him and his new role, because I think he really can, specifically, help the 20 car and, overall, help the company get going to where all four of our cars are performing better." (0:43 onwards)

Bell went on to say that during Gabehart's time as a crew chief, his main focus was to make Hamlin and the #11 team. Now with a prominent role at JGR, the nine-time Cup Series winner said Gabehart will be attentive to each of the four JGR cars and help them get better at tracks they might be lacking at.

Bell added that Hamlin has been one of the better drivers at Kansas in recent memory, and with the help of Gabehart, he could be given an edge next time the circuit returns to the 1.5-mile track.

"He hasn't been focused [on the 20 car] in the past," Bell said. "Now, whenever we go to Kansas, he can be like, 'Hey, you might want to look in this area.' Maybe it's shocks, maybe it's springs, or body builds, or whatever it is. Before, he was only focused on the 11. Now, he's focused on all the cars," Christopher Bell said. (1:48 onwards)

Christopher Bell set for fifth Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing

On the heels of another quality season in 2024, Christopher Bell is set to pursue a NASCAR Cup Series title again at the seat of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The Oklahoma native narrowly missed out on a spot in the Championship 4 last season after recording three victories earlier in the year.

Bell moved up to JGR's Cup Series program in 2021 after spending a season with Leavine Family Racing. He won in just his second race with the team at the Daytona Road Course.

Bell's two appearances in the Championship 4 came in 2022 and 2023. However, the former CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion failed to win either time. His best Cup Series points finish was third in 2022.

