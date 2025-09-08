"He gave me my shot": Kaulig Racing president's emotional homage to motorsports trailblazer Bill Davis

The motorsports community is mourning the loss of a true pioneer this week, as news broke of the passing of legendary NASCAR team owner Bill Davis. Among those most deeply affected is Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice, who shared an emotional tribute that echoed across the racing world. Davis was known for fielding his Bill Davis Racing team that competed in the sport for two decades.Davis' team fielded cars for drivers like Ward Burton and Dave Blaney, while also playing a pivotal role in developing the sport’s future stars. His team’s victory in the 2002 Daytona 500 with Burton remains an iconic moment in NASCAR history. But beyond trophies and headlines, his legacy rests in the relationships he built and the doors he opened for countless individuals in the sport.Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice paid tribute to Davis and shared how he helped him during the early days of his career.&quot;Bill gave me my shot as a Crew Chief in the big leagues!! I will ever be thankful and appreciate for this man!! Bill will be missed but not forgotten!! #RIPBill.&quot; Chris Rice wrote via XFor Rice, who now leads one of NASCAR’s most talked-about organizations, the journey to the top began when Davis placed his trust in him. That decision not only shaped Rice’s career but also underscored Davis’ reputation as someone who recognized potential and nurtured it. In an industry where chances can be rare, Davis’ belief in people was his true hallmark.As the motorsports world remembers Davis, tributes like Rice’s remind us that while wins and championships may define careers, it’s the human connections and opportunities created that truly define a legacy.NASCAR pays tribute to the legendary team owner, Bill Davis, after his deathBill Davis made a lasting mark in the world of NASCAR, and with the news of his passing away at the age of 74, NASCAR recently paid its tribute to the longstanding team owner through a statement.Davis owned the Bill Davis Racing team, which competed in all three series of the sport and achieved remarkable success. His team won five races in the Cup Series, 11 in the Xfinity Series, and 24 races in the Truck Series, along with the championship in 2008.&quot;A championship-winning leader and owner, Bill Davis made a lasting mark on our sport through his passion and unwavering belief in the people around him. His teams celebrated some of NASCAR's most prestigious victories, including the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500. Bill was more than a competitor, he was a friend to all in the garage, respected for his kindness, generosity, and genuine love for racing. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to his wife and business partner, Gail, the Davis family, and Bill's many friends during this difficult time.&quot; NASCAR wrote via XNASCAR Communications @NASCAR_CommsLINKNASCAR Statement on the Passing of Bill Davis: A championship-winning leader and owner, Bill Davis made a lasting mark on our sport through his passion and unwavering belief in the people around him. His teams celebrated some of NASCAR’s most prestigious victories, including the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.Bill was more than a competitor — he was a friend to all in the garage, respected for his kindness, generosity, and genuine love for racing. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to his wife and business partner Gail, the Davis family, and Bill's many friends during this difficult time.Davis ran his team from 1988 to 2008, before selling the assets to Triad Racing Technologies. People from all around the Motorsports fraternity are coming forward to pay their tributes to the renowned owner.