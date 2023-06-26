“He did get a lot of extra criticism”- Ross Chastain’s mother speaks on the Trackhouse Racing driver’s season so far

Sunday's Ally 400 and NASCAR's return to racing after a week-long break not only produced an exciting race for the fans to watch but also brought out the best of Ross Chastain. Driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Trackhouse Racing, Chastain won his first race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain's confidence had taken a blow this season due to the constant criticism he received from fans and other drivers for his aggressive nature and run-ins with others. However, the 30-year-old American showed incredible speed and great race-craft during the 400-mile-long event to pip Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron to the title.

Ross Chastain's mother, Susan Chastain, gave some insight into the 30-year-old's mindset as he dealt with the relentless criticism. She said:

"It does. It bothered him. Nobody wants to be the person everybody looks negatively at. True, he was racing hard and we can all do better at whatever our job is and I think he took some of that to heart, but he did get a lot of extra criticism."

Susan Chastain also talked about how she and the other members of his family support Ross by being there for him.

Ross Chastain encourages young drivers to fight in the fight in the face of adversity in motivational post-race interview

After winning the Ally 400, Ross Chastain gave an inspirational interview about getting through adversity and continuing to believe. He reflected on his difficult 2023 season and highlighted the importance of having people in your corner who believe in you and want the best for you. Chastain said:

"This is why every little kid out there any where in the world when you get criticised and you're going to if you're competitive they will try to tear you down. You will start believing them, 'You can't do it.' You have to go to your people, trust in the process and just keep getting up and going to work."

Watch NASCAR go live next weekend from the streets of Chicago City for the Grant Park 220.

