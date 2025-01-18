“He was a great man”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares emotional tribute to Martin Truex Jr.’s father after his death

Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid tribute to Martin Truex Jr.'s father Truex Sr. who died aged 66. The Truex family released a statement confirming the passing of his dad.

Martin Truex Sr. has been an influential NASCAR driver who just announced his retirement last season. His brother Ryan is also a NASCAR driver like him who races in the Xfinity Series.

The statement read: (as shared by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass)

"We are devastated by the loss of our father (Martin Truex Sr.). Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to Pockrass' tweet and said:

"He was a great man."

Expand Tweet

Bob Pockrass also remembered Martin Truex Jr. and brother Ryan's father and said he "enjoyed seeing him at the race track". Truex family have not revealed the reason for their father's death and asked for privacy in this sad situation.

Martin Truex Jr. confirmed his Daytona 500 entry just days before his father's passing

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. confirmed his Daytona 500 shot with Tricon Racing. The news of Truex Sr.'s passing could not have come at a worse time for the grieving family.

After announcing his retirement last year, Truex Jr. confirmed beforehand that would run in the Daytona 500. However, which team he would race with was still unsure. After much dilemma, the 44-year-old driver confirmed his entry to the Great American Race with Tricon Garage.

In a statement released by his team, Martin Truex Jr. said:

"It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again. I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, TRICON and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun, and I can’t think of a better time to go win the thing for Johnny Morris.”

Tricon boss Dave Gilliland also heaped praise on his driver. He said in the same press release:

"This opportunity is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization and our partners at Toyota. Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there’s no stronger competitor I’d want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport’s most prestigious race."

These are testing times for Martin Truex Jr. who also lost his former partner Sherry Pollex to Cancer in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback