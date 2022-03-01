"He grew up in Connecticut" - Kyle Larson claims dirt expertise had nothing to do with Fontana win

After a successful run at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Kyle Larson stated that having experience in dirt racing has nothing to do with his win in the WISE Power 400. The Auto Club Speedway hosted its first NASCAR race in the last two years and the event marked Next Gen cars' first run on a two-mile oval track.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver feels that Joey Logano has better experience running on dirt tracks than him. Speaking about the comparison, the car #5 driver said:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, Joey Logano got to the front quicker than I did, and he grew up in Connecticut. I don’t think they have any dirt up there. I don’t think it matters. I mean, they have snow and ice up there, right, so maybe he’s got some time on that. Yeah, again, that’s not really dirt. Yeah, it doesn’t matter. I think you’re just reading into it a little bit too much.”

In Larson’s stock car racing career, he has been highly successful in dirt track racing with 10 victories.

Kyle Larson to promote dirt track racing

2022 WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson recently announced his promotion of an all-new dirt race. The event will be held in collaboration with streaming service FloSports at Volunteer Speedway in Tennessee.

The race is expected to start on April 14, three days before the scheduled Cup Series run on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Speaking about ideas and partnerships with FloSports, Larson said:

“This is pretty cool, I’m excited to partner with FloRacing and Volunteer Speedway on this event. I hope we can get a few NASCAR guys to participate in the event for some extra preparation leading into the Bristol dirt race.”

FloSports’ vice president, Michael Rigsby, spoke of the collaboration with the 29-year-old, saying:

“Kyle Larson is widely recognized as one of the best drivers in the world and we are excited to collaborate with him on this race.”

The dirt racing venue, Volunteer Speedway, is less than an hour away from Bristol Motor Speedway and is known to be one of the fastest dirt tracks in the country.

