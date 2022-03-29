"He is gutted" - Ross Chastain's win has Daniel Suarez upset, says team owner

Trackhouse Racing team driver Ross Chastain has fought hard in every competition of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

He finished as the runner-up on two occasions and recorded one top-three finish before Sunday’s race. Looking at his past performances, it seemed that it was only a matter of time before he would make his way to Victory Lane.

Ross Chastain's hard work paid off last Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas when he lifted his and his team’s first trophy in the organization's history.

After the conclusion of the race, team co-owner Justin Marks made a somewhat surprising statement about the team's other driver, Daniel Suarez. According to Marks, Suarez, who won Stage one and led for most of the race, is disappointed by the results.

Speaking during the post-race presentation about the first-ever win in Trackhouse Racing history, the former driver made a surprising comment about Suarez, stating:

“I think he is gutted today, especially after leading every lap in the first stage and winning it. He was so early in the process of building Trackhouse that I think in his mind he was always going to be the guy that was going to deliver our first win. I think that’s hard on him."

He was probably upset after performing so well in Stage One as he fell back and had to watch Ross Chastain lift the first trophy for the team instead.

Marks talked about the relation between Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain

Daniel Suarez, starting in the front row at Circuit of the Americas, took the lead from pole winner Ryan Blaney and never looked back.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro began deep in the field on the restart due to a different pit stop strategy. After covering some distance, he spun out on Turn One, which required another stop to get new tires. This changed the course of his day.

Speaking about the team’s next races, Marks said:

“He is gutted. He came over and gave Ross a hug. He understands the mission here, and he is probably already thinking about Richmond. And I’m excited to see what he is going to do the next couple of weeks. It’s human nature.”

Both drivers will have another chance to perform at next weekend's Toyota Owner's 400. The race is set to take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

