"He hated it": NASCAR commentator recalls Dale Earnhardt's tire troubles echoing in present Next Gen struggles

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt "hated" the introduction of radial tires into the sport back in the late 80s, according to Jeff Hammond.

Since the inception of the sport, NASCAR drivers only ran on bias-ply tires that offered good side-by-side racing. However, things changed as the 90s rolled around. With the idea of adding more durability to the tires, Goodyear, one of the two most prominent tire brands in NASCAR at the time, introduced the idea of radial tires, the same that are used in the sport today.

However, many drivers, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, were not fans of the change. In a recent episode of PRN's Fast Talk podcast, prominent NASCAR commentator Jeff Hammond revealed "The Intimidator's" loathe of the new concept.

Likening Earnhardt's struggle adapting to brand-new tires to Chase Elliott's struggles with the NextGen cars, Hammond said:

"We've seen it in different areas. There are different versions of race cars. Some race car drivers adapt to it like a duck to water, and other ones struggle with it." (03:07)

This came after Elliott, driver for Hendrick Motorsports, shattered his 42-race winless streak in Texas on Sunday. Shedding more light on Earnhardt's feelings with the tire, Hammond revealed:

"I remember back when Dale Earnhardt, when they first introduced the radial tire into NASCAR. He hated it. He didn't like the feel."

It is worth noting that, despite the alleged disdain for the concept of radial tires, the late great Earnhardt was the first driver to win a race that featured these radial tires. Driving at North Wilkesboro Speedway in April of 1989, Earnhardt was one of the 17 drivers to sport Goodyear's radial tires as opposed to the Hoosier tires.

What did Dale Earnhardt say after winning first race with Goodyear radial tires?

With 17 of 32 entries sporting the brand-new Goodyear radial tires, it was Earnhardt's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet that won the seventh race of the 1989 season.

Starting from third position, Earnhardt dominated the Winston Cup race. Taking the lead in Lap 26, the RCR icon led 296 laps out of a total 400, emerging on top. Speaking to the Associated Press after the race, Dale Earnhardt commended Goodyear for their consistent performance. He stated:

"As soon as the race started, we know we were in Fat City. The guys who qualified on Hoosiers had to change under the green and lost laps. We tested here on the radials and based on what we’d seen, we felt the tires were safe and consistent."

Earnhardt added:

"I’ve got to hand it to Goodyear in coming back with the radials and proving themselves. They were consistent. All day long we could bank on what the tires would do. The more I ran on them the better I liked them. I would like to see them tested at all of the tracks."

This was Dale Earnhardt's first NASCAR victory since August of 1988.

