“He hit him real hard”: NASCAR Insider says Kyle Larson’s aggressive approach key in beating Chris Buescher at Kansas

Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher were engaged in a last-lap battle to the victory lane, as the former edged past the checkered flag at the Kansas Speedway by a historic 0.001 margin.

During an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, NASCAR insiders discussed the aggressive move made by Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver Larson on RFK Racing's Buescher, who missed his victory lane celebration in the blink of an eye.

#5 Chevy driver Larson claimed his second triumph of the 2024 season at the AdventHealth 400 in a two-wide photo finish. Freddie Kraft, the spotter for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, shed light on Larson's approach to his recent win at Kansas.

"I feel like if anybody on the racetrack, you can't let Kyle Larson get to the top or even leave him a lane. That's probably his preferred lane. He's been running there all night and to Chris's credit I mean he ran him clean he could have easily squeezed him in the fence or something," Kraft said. (0:01)

23XI Racing spotter Kraft also believed that the #17 RFK Racing driver could have won the 12th Cup Series race of the season if he hadn't left space for the #5 HMS driver to take the outer lane in the final lap.

"I think Chris (Buescher) probably is gonna win the race if Larson doesn't hang a left and just door the f**k out of him," added Kraft. (0:18)

"He hit him real hard," said Freddie Kraft. (0:28)

NASCAR spotter appreciates the Kansas race

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway witnessed a nail-biting finish between the #5 Chevy driver Kyle Larson and #17 Ford driver Chris Buescher.

A recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast hosted veteran NASCAR spotter Joel Edmonds as the special guest. He shared his views about the close finish at Kansas and appreciated the talents shown by the NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

The NASCAR spotter said:

"I would rather see it race like that than a guy block. I know the blocking deals gonna happen. It is part of what this deal is now and is gonna be. But the talent that these guys have to do what they're doing with, the way this car drives from what I hear," (0:37)

Chris Buescher of RFK Racing sits at P11 in the overall Cup Series standings with 151 points, behind the table leader Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports who has retained the top spot.

Here is the video showcasing the Kyle Larson edging past Chris Buescher to the victory lane:

