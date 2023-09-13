“He and I can have a conversation like adults”: Chase Elliott opens up about the incident with Kyle Larson at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series' Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott has finally opened up about the events that transpired at the Kansas Speedway last weekend, where he appeared to have rekindled his rivalry with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Until Elliott broke his silence on why he retaliated with Larson on exiting the pit road, there was major speculation about a rivalry brewing between the teammates. However, the #9 Chevy driver dismissed any suggestions indicating a rift between himself and his teammate.

Making an appearance on NASCAR SiriusXM radio, Chase Elliott commented on how the incident was blown out of proportion and 'taken to a different level'.

“The good news is he and I can have a conversation like adults and it’s a non-issue. The bad news is it’s a non-issue for all y’all and everybody that wants to talk about it. There’s nothing to talk about. I hate to be the bearer of bad news. I know you guys love your drama but there’s nothing here this week," Elliott said.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion also accepted the blame for the incident, admitting that he was frustrated with the collision on the pit road and didn't have the full picture. He added:

“We obviously ran at each other down the pit road and I didn’t have the full picture of what went on so I was frustrated. That stuff happens for sure, but at the end of the day, I’ll certainly take the blame for my frustrations on that front.”

Chase Elliott has fanned the flames of a possible teammate rivalry, as he revealed that his relationship with Kyle Larson has 'actually been good'. He also said that they do have a conversation 'like adults', and weren't concerned about the comments made about them during the week.

While Elliott and Larson have robbed NASCAR fans of a thrilling rivalry, the top bosses at Hendrick Motorsports will have lesser concerns.

Chase Elliott reveals what he discussed with Kyle Larson post-race

After banging wheels before the final overtime restart, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott took home fourth and sixth-place finishes, respectively. As soon as they returned to the pit road, Elliott jumped out of his car and rushed to Larson's #5 Chevy, where they had a quick chat about the incident.

As neither driver had revealed the topic of discussion, it became a major headline before the #9 HMS driver cleared the air on the incident.

“I just asked what happened. He told me what happened, and I said okay. It was really that simple. In my mind, it was done and over with after that,” Elliott explained.

Both the former NASCAR Cup Series champions seem to be on good terms with each other, as they head to the final race in the Round of 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.