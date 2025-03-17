"He was jacked": Josh Berry reveals Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction to his landmark NASCAR win 

Josh Berry recently earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas. After going through a rookie season in 2024 with only two top-5 finishes, Berry proved why he was the right man for the #21 team with Wood Brothers.

Following his win, Berry was asked about who all had reached out to him to congratulate him. The former JR Motorsports driver said that while he's had a lot of texts that he can't fathom, he did get a message from one of the most instrumental personalities in his career (via speedwaydigest.com):

"I FaceTime’d Dale Jr. in Victory Lane because he’s done a lot for me. He was jacked up," Berry said.

This led Jon Wood to claim that it was his first call too, adding that one has to answer when he calls. Wood said that in his dad's case, it was Jim Farley, and for him, it's Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It's worth mentioning that Josh Berry's Xfinity career began with JR Motorsports. He made a handful of appearances between 2014 and 2015. He returned to Dale Jr.'s team in 2022.

And during that time Berry won four races. He also got a chance to fill in for the injured Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman on two separate occassions in 2023, which ended up becoming a big factor in him signing his first Cup deal for the 2024 season.

Josh Berry opens up on joining an elite list of names who have won with Wood Brothers

Josh Berry, who made the leap to the Cup as a rookie in 2024 with Stewart Haas Racing, went winless for the whole season.

Moreover, the team he was a part of, announced it'd close shutters at the end of the year, leaving the driver in no man's land for a while. But then Berry was announced as the new #21 driver for Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR's oldest active team. And after his 4th-place finish at Phoenix last Sunday, Berry took his car to the victory lane in Vegas.

By winning with Wood Brothers, Berry joined an elite list of names who've all won with the legendary NASCAR team. Drivers like AJ Foyt, Bill Elliott, David Pearson, and Elliott Sadler, have all won with WBR.

Speaking about that aspect of his win, Berry said (via speedwaydigest.com)

"The Wood Brothers have been around for 75 years. It’s just tremendous the legacy they have in this sport. It really is an honor just to get to drive the car, but let alone win a race and run like we have, like I said, it’s far exceeded my expectations. This is a special day for all of us to win at an intermediate track like we did. It’s really cool. Just thankful for the opportunity more than anything to be behind the wheel in the Cup Series."

He added that it is his honor and privilege to run for Wood Brothers. Berry remarked that to drive fast cars like his, to have the opportunity that he has, it is 'really special.'

