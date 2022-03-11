"He was just mad that he lost the race" - Alex Bowman addresses situation with Kyle Busch after Pennzoil 400

Kyle Busch lost to Alex Bowman in overtime on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Moments later, both drivers talked things out following Busch’s expletive-laced rant about Bowman on his team radio.

Busch had been leading Sunday’s race when a caution with three laps to go allowed Bowman the chance to take two tires on pit road while Busch took four. Bowman held off Kyle Larson and everyone for his first win of the 2022 season.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Bowman revealed that he had spoken to Busch following the race weekend. Bowman said:

“I talked to Kyle Monday night, and he was just mad because he lost the race. Like he wasn’t mad at me. I didn’t do anything to him. Kyle and I have always raced against each other with respect. He was just mad that he lost the race, and I was the one on the other end of the rant.”

After the race, Busch was highly frustrated on the radio. Further in an interview, Bowman went on to say:

“Obviously, Kyle’s really passionate. We’ve seen that from him for a long time, and I was on fire on that one, but he basically just said he was mad about losing the race and didn’t mean to be so disrespectful to me.”

Kyle Busch’s performance at the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry, the two-time Cup Series winner Kyle Busch put on a great performance and finished 4th in last week’s Pennzoil 400.

Kyle Busch has performed consistently so far this season. He had a sixth-place finish at Daytona 500, 14th place finish at WISE Power 400, and a 4th place finish at Pennzoil 400.

After the checkered flag flew, the veteran driver had a few words for the race winner and keyed his radio. Busch said:

“The same fucking guy who backs into every fucking win that he ever fucking gets backs into another fucking win. Bullshit!”

The 36-year-old will look to win his first race of the season next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The fourth race of the Cup Series will be held at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday, March 13. The race will air on FOX and the green-flag will be dropped at 3:30 pm EST.

