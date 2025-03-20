"He hasn't learnt even one thing": 80M-worth Kyle Busch makes his animosity known in fiery response to Carson Hocevar

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch recently talked about his long-standing issues with fellow driver Carson Hocevar. Busch had a tough race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver finished in seventh place but was frustrated when Spire Motorsports's Hocevar cost him positions. He called out Hocevar's aggressive driving over the radio.

Busch again spoke about the incident during the latest episode of the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour podcast and pointed out that Hocevar did not reach out to him afterward. The $80M-worth driver (according to Celebrity Net Worth) went on further to reveal the root of their feud.

"The host of our problem, the biggest problem I have with him is when he was 13, 14 years old whatever it was, I was racing at one of his home tracks in Michigan with a super late model while I was a Cup guy," Kyle Busch said (17:15 onwards).

"It was Kalamazoo. Lap 8, Lap 11 somewhere early in the race, like, I wasn’t that great but I was going to bide my time and I was just riding, right? Like, you ride. He comes right up alongside of me, sideswipes me, puts me into the frontstretch fence, and goes on. And I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Never nothing after the fact, never a sorry, ‘Hey, my bad.’ Like, same thing right now. He hasn’t learned not one thing because he hasn’t been under someone’s wing this entire time," he added.

Hocevar, who is currently in his second full-time Cup season, finished the Atlanta race in second position.

"It was really hard last year" - Kyle Busch on first winless NASCAR Cup season in 19 years

Kyle Busch broke his 19-year streak of winning at least one NASCAR Cup Series race last year. He failed to qualify for the playoffs and is still looking to break his win drought this season. The two-time NASCAR Cup champion's last win was at the World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023.

During the same episode, Busch talked about his to Kevin Harvick and said:

"It's tough. I mean, it was really hard last year going winless, first year ever in Cup Series competition, not being able to score a victory was really hard." (02:05 onwards)

So far this Cup season, Kyle Busch has had three top-10 finishes in the first five races. He was eighth at the one-mile track in Phoenix and finished fifth at the road course in the Circuit of the Americas. Busch is currently ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup points standings.

The sixth race of the Cup season is scheduled for this Sunday, March 23, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

