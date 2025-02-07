“He left a championship on the table”: Influencer makes case for Carl Edwards amid NASCAR Hall of Fame induction 

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding Carl Edwards, as the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver is getting inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With Edwards joining an exclusive club, fans have been reminiscing about his career and the mystery surrounding his sudden departure.

Rising through the ranks with Roush Racing, 'Cousin Carl' made his full-time Cup Series debut with the championship-winning team in 2005. He came agonizingly close to winning the title in 2011, losing to Tony Stewart in a tiebreaker. After another heartbreaking championship defeat to Jimmie Johnson in 2016, Edwards shocked the NASCAR world by abruptly announcing his retirement.

NASCAR content creator Eric Estepp reflected on the lingering questions surrounding Carl Edwards's career. He argued that Edwards retired at his peak and could have contended for the championship with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017. Estepp noted that the questions surrounding Edwards’ sudden departure often overshadow his achievements and insists that he left a championship on the table.

Trending

"I don't think Carl realized at the time, what he was creating when he decided to retire suddenly at the beginning of 2017. Carl was in his prime, just weeks removed from contending for a NASCAR Cup Series championship. The moment he decided to step away in his prime, he created this hypothetical version of himself that fans continue to debate and discuss today," he said on his YouTube channel. [from 5:45]

"What if Carl had kept racing? He almost won the title in 2011, in 2016, he was in his prime with a great team. The 'what if' in some ways overshadowed what Carl Edwards actually did in his racing career... He has a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, but clearly he left some wins, maybe even a championship on the table," he pondered.

Edwards ended his NASCAR career with 28 Cup Series wins, 38 Xfinity Series victories, and a 2007 Xfinity championship. Additionally, he secured six wins in the Truck Series.

Carl Edwards responds to Kyle Larson's Hendrick Motorsports offer

Kyle Larson offered Carl Edwards to drive his #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy during the practice session for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Last year, Larson was replaced by Kevin Harvick in the same session while he was turning laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Edwards replied that it would be an honor to drive the #5 HMS Chevy but candidly admitted he would probably crash the car. He added that the team hasn't contacted him, but would need some simulator time before getting back on track.

"My friend Chris Sentusi sent me that and really, it's an honor. He (Kyle Larson) is one of the fastest guys to ever drive one of these cars and for him to say that, I don't know if he is messing with me," he told Bob Pockrass.

"I'm very likely to crash a car if I were to get in one right now but that is kind of interesting. I'd have to run the simulator or something like that and see if I can even get around North Wilkesboro," he added.

Expand Tweet

The 45-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer made his last NASCAR appearance in the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, following which he announced his retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback