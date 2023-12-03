"He'll do it eagerly": Dale Earnhardt Jr. admires Ryan Blaney's commitment to promote NASCAR during the offseason

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently heaped praise on Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's commitment to the sport. Earnhardt Jr. said that the #12 Team Penske driver will be a "very good champion" to promote the series in the off-season.

Earnhardt Jr. had backed Blaney to win the 2023 Cup Series championship throughout the season and eventually saw him win the title. Heading into the off-season, the NASCAR veteran is excited to see how the reigning champion promotes the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled that early in Blaney's career, he would sacrifice his off-days to participate in any events organized by NASCAR. Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the 2023 Cup champion, saying (via Frontstretch):

“Well, man! he is a hard worker, one of the things I saw Blaney do, that was really nice to see early in his career, was when NASCAR and the sport would come to him or any driver, and say, ‘Hey we need you to do this, could you do this for us?’"

“He always said yes, that’s unique and I think I can appreciate that. I think what had me the most excited about him winning the championship was how well he would promote the sport doing it, as he is taken around New York and all these other places and tonight and all the media he’s done this week. He'll do it eagerly, with some energy and excitement which will be great for us...”

2023 Champion's Week, Nashville

Since winning the championship race in Phoenix on November 5, Ryan Blaney has been busy touring across America. He has made several media appearances over the weeks before heading off to vacation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. concluded that Blaney winning the championship was in the best interest of the sport, given the recent momentum the sport has gained with the new media rights deal.

“He would be a very good champion for us, so I feel like that’s good for NASCAR that he did win this year,” he concluded.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits change in perspective towards NASCAR

In a conversation with Parker Kligerman, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his time as a driver and how his perspective towards the various decisions taken by NASCAR has changed over time.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted to being upset with the rule makers during his time behind the wheel. However, his opinions changed after he joined the booth.

“We’ve always kind of been in the car going, 'Oh NASCAR is this, NASCAR is that… I wish it was like this … we always have that driver mentality. I learned and altered my opinions so much when I got into broadcast booth. That continued when I became a series owner,” he said on The Money Lap live stream.

From his experiences as the owner of JR Motorsports and co-owner of CARS Tour, Dale Earnhardt Jr. now better appreciates the organizers.

“As a series owner, or being part of the ownership group, it’s just given me a lot of appreciation for NASCAR. I still can appreciate how NASCAR gets put in these situations where they can’t win but they have to make a decision,” said Junior.