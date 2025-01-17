“He’ll just get quiet and ignore me; even if he’s the one that’s wrong”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy spills the beans about her husband’s ‘fussy’ mood

Amy Earnhardt recently shared how she ends arguments with her husband Dale Jr., mentioning that she is the one who initiates a conversation first even if they got into the argument because of something Dale did. She also claimed that they don't usually get into arguments, but it only happens when they're both in a "fussy" mood.

Dale Jr. and Amy have been married for the past eight years. The former popped the question back in June 2015, and they got married on New Year's Eve in 2016. The couple is often noticed around NASCAR activities even though Earnhardt retired a couple of years ago. His influence within the sport is huge, given that he is the co-owner of JR Motorsports, continuing his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy.

While they seem to be a happy couple, Amy, in conversation with veteran NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, mentioned that they do sometimes get into arguments when they're feeling "fussy." Wallace then asked her about who "puts the fire out" and ends the argument when they get into one. Amy said that it was usually her because Earnhardt would usually "ignore" her.

"When we're working through something that's real versus just us fighting because we're in bad moods it's easy to work through it. When he and I get fussy with each other it's usually me going to him because he'll just get quiet and ignore me, even if he's the one that's wrong!," she said (48:42 onwards.)

Amy Earnhardt ponders upon New Year's celebration with Dale Jr. and Kenny Wallace's family

While speaking to Amy Earnhardt in the aforementioned conversation, Kenny Wallace apologized to the former, stating that he still carries the guilt of not attending her wedding with Dale Earnhardt Jr. back on New Year's Eve in 2016.

He stated that despite getting the invitation, he wasn't able to attend because of a grand party that his wife Kim Wallace organizes every year.

"First of all, I want to apologize. I have carried guilt for a long time ever since you and Jr got married. You and Dale Jr sent me and Kim an invitation to come to your wedding and we couldn't make it because my wife has this incredible New Year's party, and oh my God, it tore me apart. but we didn't come to your wedding because we had all these invitations out. I want to apologize to you for not being there," Wallace said (at 0:47).

However, Amy did not seem to mind it as she said that it was understandable why he couldn't attend the function. Moreover, she said that they could potentially arrange a joint part in the future with Dale Jr., Amy, and Kenny Wallace's family.

"You do not need to apologize for that, it's totally understandable. I love that you guys have such a big celebration on New Year's, maybe one day we'll join forces and celebrate that together," Amy replied.

Meanwhile, Dale Jr. is making great progress with his team. JR Motorsports is set to debut in the NASCAR Cup Series' Daytona 500 this season with Justin Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion behind the wheel.

