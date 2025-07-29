  • NASCAR
  "He'll probably get a week off": Former Cup series champion predicts Austin Hill's suspension amid NASCAR's 'inconsistencies' in handling penalties

By Palak Gupta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 18:10 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Richard Childress with Austin Hill at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2025. Image: Imagn

Kevin Harvick weighed in about Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill likely getting a week off following his controversial wreck with Aric Almirola at Indianapolis. His prediction also underscored concern over NASCAR's inconsistent handling of on‑track penalties.

Last weekend, Hill appeared to right‑rear hook Almirola during the closing laps of the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR issued Hill with a five-lap pit-road hold for reckless driving.

During a clip from Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion mentioned Austin Cindric's right‑rear hook on Ty Dillon without a suspension after he had admitted it during a Cup race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The Team Penske driver received just a fine and a 50-point penalty.

"NASCAR 100 % dropped the ball on Austin Cindric that day at COTA and where they're going wrong. When Austin Cindric hooked Ty Dillion at COTA, and they did the exact same thing wrong at Indy, then you should just park him, put him in the garage, and park him," Harvick said.
"Not calling the call at COTA gives Richard Childress’s argument of 'who you are' a little bit of merit, because they didn't officiate correctly at that particular time. Now we do a five‑lap penalty. In this situation, they did five laps, and I'm sure that he'll probably get a week off. But where they've drawn themselves into criticism is when they don't do it correctly, like they didn’t do it the first time in COTA, that needs to be what happens in this Austin Hill situation because you can't have it," he added.
Team owner Richard Childress later defended Hill. He compared the situation with the Austin Cindric incident at COTA. However, the move drew sharp criticism from Aric Almirola, who called it intentional and one of the hardest hits of his career. He said the impact reminded him of a wreck in which he broke his back.

Harvick also said that he understood Childress's frustration but highlighted Almirola's comments and accusations of intent. NASCAR will review the incident and Hill's radio comments before this weekend's Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (Pennzoil 250).

Austin Hill blames loss of control for crash into Aric Almirola

Austin Hill tangled with Aric Almirola near the end of the Xfinity race at Indianapolis. Almirola had nudged Hill loose in Turn 3, and Hill then turned left and hooked Almirola's car into an unprotected section of wall.

After NASCAR penalized Hill with a five-lap pit-road hold, Hill denied intent and blamed loss of control on team radio.

"That is f****** bulls*** … I’m f****** sideways, I go to correct it back to the left. It’s locked to the left and I run into the 19 [Almirola]," Austin Hill said.

He later finished the race in 34th place, a lap ahead of Almirola.

Hill currently sits fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity standings with three wins, 9 top‑5 finishes, and 12 top‑10s. A suspension could cost him playoff points under waiver rules.

Palak Gupta

