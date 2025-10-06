"He looked at the camera multiple times": Fans accuse Denny Hamlin of being aware amid Ross Chastain’s playoff elimination controversy

After the Charlotte Roval race, Denny Hamlin showed frustration about the final-lap pass that eliminated Ross Chastain from the playoffs. He said that he would not have passed the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing driver if he had known the situation. Some fans believed the No. 11 Toyota driver was aware and questioned his post-race interaction with crew chief Chris Gayle.During the Round of 12 elimination race, Chastain was just ahead of the cutline when Hamlin passed him. The move tied Chastain with Joey Logano, and the former attempted an aggressive move in the final corner. He spun with Hamlin and failed to secure the final Round of 8 spot, and ultimately lost by four points.NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis shared a video of Hamlin at the Charlotte road course after the race, and fans weighed in on social media.&quot;I would have not passed him,&quot; Denny Hamlin said.Some accused Hamlin of lying and speculated that he knew how the positions stood by the end of Stage 2.&quot;Imo he knew. The way he looks at the camera multiple times during this conversation. Like he is trying to cover his tracks. Why did he wait behind the 1 for almost 2 laps? Why did he run the final corner so slow?&quot; a fan wrote.DM Petre @d_petreLINK@BoziTatarevic Imo he knew. The way he looks at the camera multiple times during this conversation. Like he is trying to cover his tracks. Why did he wait behind the 1 for almost 2 laps? Why did he run the final corner so slow?.&quot;Was wondering why he was so aggressive to pass the 1 when he could've eliminated the 22 (Logano),&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Nascar has controlled drivers and teams statements to the point no one can be honest,&quot; another replied.&quot;How the hell does he not know???? It really would have BENEFITED him to NOT pass Ross as it would have knocked out dipstick Lagano!!!&quot; another commented.One fan also reasoned that Hamlin was aware, writing:&quot;DH is smart. He knew the 45 (Tyler Reddivk), 23 (Bubba Wallace), and 2 (Austin Cindric) had to win. No way he didn't know that by end of Stage 2. Also knew where they were on last restart so no chance to win. That leaves the 22 and the 1. No one needed to tell him anything.&quot;On the one hand, Denny Hamlin's move to pass Chastain led Logano to claim the final spot. But not passing could have been considered race manipulation.NASCAR insider and pit crew member, Bozi Tatarevic, also pointed out that the No. 11 crew chief, Chris Gayle, was right in not saying anything on the radio. He referenced last season's Martinsville race, where NASCAR flagged possible radio messages after Christopher Bell ran deep into the final corner, apparently riding the wall, and NASCAR penalized him. The sanctioning body later reviewed communications from multiple teams that might have affected how cars raced around Bell.&quot;I wish I would have known&quot; - Denny Hamlin on making the 'best decision' for himselfDenny Hamlin advanced to the Round of 8 after finishing 23rd in the race. He leads the playoff standings and added that he wished he had known about the playoff scenarios.&quot;I wish I would have known what the last lap scenario was, and then I could make the best decision for me. Listening to the radio the whole time, there was just crickets. Nobody told me anything,&quot; Denny Hamlin said, via Motorsport.com.Meanwhile, the Round of 8 will open at Las Vegas, where Joey Logano won the playoff race last season.