“He looks up at you, smiles, and the rest of it doesn’t matter”: Tony Stewart makes his feelings known on having son Dominic on the racetrack

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, a turned drag racer, is competing in the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Stewart and his wife Leah Pruett also took their 12-week-old son Dominic James Stewart to the event. Recently, in an interview with FlowRacing, Stewart revealed the "great thing" about having his son at the racetrack.

Leah Pruett and the former Cup Series champion met via FaceTime after Don Prudhomme introduced them. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in November 2021. They welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024, and since then the couple's feed has been filled with their his pictures.

On February 4, the couple took their son on a racetrack for the first time and Tony Stewart spoke about this while talking to Flo Racing.

Trending

"The great thing with having him at the racetrack is, you know, we'd be frustrated during the day, and you know you're scratching your head trying to figure out what you can do to help the guys and but you get back to the motor home, and he's there, and he just looks up at you and smiles, and it's like the rest of it doesn't matter at that point," said Stewart. [01:22]

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, NHRA Rookie of the Year and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart narrowly advanced in the Top Fuel division. He qualified last in the race in eighth place.

Reflecting on his past, NASCAR champion Tony Stewart opens up about what he misses the most

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart had a successful career in stock car racing as a driver and team owner. The now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team was among the leading teams in the Cup Series with 70 wins and two championship titles.

After wrapping up the 2024 season, the team sold most of its charter to fellow Cup Series teams and ceased its operations. Following the closure of his team, Tony Stewart still misses a crucial aspect of his team and stated:

“I mean, the biggest part I miss is the people. The people are the part I miss. It's like anything else. Technology comes in and evolves, and it changes, and it's just not what it used to be when I ran it." (via Newsweek)

Despite selling most of the charters, Stewart's partner at SHR, Gene Haas, retained the fourth charter and formed a new team, the Haas Factory Team. The team will compete in both the Cup and Xfinity Series in the 2025 season. In addition, the Haas Factory team will field a single full entry in the Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback