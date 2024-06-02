“He made a choice”: Bubba Wallace discusses Kyle Larson’s waiver situation

Bubba Wallace opined on Kyle Larson's playoff waiver situation ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at the World Wide Technology Raceway as Larson and Hendrick Motorsports await the decision by NASCAR officials regarding Larson's playoff berth.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is still buzzing in the news after his unsuccessful attempt at the historic Memorial Day Double and uncertainty over his spot in the NASCAR 2024 Playoffs.

On May 26, #5 Larson attempted the Indy500-Coke500 Double. Due to a rain-delayed start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he couldn't start the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently asked the 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace for his opinion on Kyle Larson's playoff waiver situation (via The Kenny Wallace Show on X):

Trending

"We've given waiver out for everything, right? But the thing that I do see, which I don't know, the thought process of who's making a decision. But he made a choice. He made the choice to run the Indy 500. He knew the weather is bad and knew all the stuff. Made a great attempt to get there. He made a choice. That's all I'm going to say," Bubba Wallace said.

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old Larson has two wins in the current season, which means a confirmed spot in the playoffs. But NASCAR's rulebook suggests that all the drivers must start the 26 races. This has left the #5 team in a situation where they to have request a playoff waiver from NASCAR's sanctioning body.

A brief look into Bubba Wallace 2024 Cup Series season

The 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace bounced back from a rough stretch earlier this season with two back-to-back DNFs in Talladega and Dover. #23 Wallace has climbed up the spot for playoffs cutoff in overall standings.

The Coca-Cola 600 race on May 26 came to an early end due to severe weather conditions. NASCAR officials called off the race with 151 laps remaining. 23XI's Wallace benefitted from the rain-shortened event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as he finished 11th and earned 39 points.

The 30-year-old is now at P13, with three top-fives and five top-tens in the overall Cup Series standings. Although, Wallace hasn't secured a spot in the playoffs as he hasn't secured a win in 14 starts of the 2024 Cup Series season.