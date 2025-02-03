“He made my job easy”: NASCAR champ Kurt Busch reflects on pinching runs in baseball with Robert Anthony Cruz 

Kurt Busch appeared as a pinch runner in a baseball game between Savannah Bananas and Party Animals. The NASCAR veteran joined Robert Anthony Cruz.

Cruz showcased his talent at Biola University and UC Riverside before signing with the Washington Nationals in 2021. His journey in professional baseball included a brief stint in the minor leagues, where he aimed to develop his skills.

Unfortunately, Robert Anthony Cruz was released in March 2022, marking a challenging chapter in his career. Despite the setback, his experience at the collegiate level and in the minors reflects his dedication to the sport and his potential for future opportunities in baseball.

In addition to his baseball career, Cruz has successfully transitioned into content creation under the moniker "Coach RAC." His passion for baseball continues as he plays for the Savannah Bananas, a team renowned for its entertaining style of play.

Kurt Busch appeared as a pinch runner for Robert Anthony Cruz at the baseball game between Savannah Bananas and Party Animals. Busch wasn’t involved in the game much because Cruz hit a home run to allow the NASCAR veteran to directly run a victory lap.

The interviewer asked Busch about the game and winning with the Baseball player.

"I was hoping I'd stall it out, you know, mess with the pitcher a little bit, but homie here jacked it over the fence, made my job easy."

Kurt Busch is set to make a notable return to racing in 2025, participating in the Race of Champions alongside Travis Pastrana. This prestigious event is scheduled on March 7-8 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

After stepping away from NASCAR following a serious crash at Pocono in 2022, Busch has received medical clearance to compete again. This marks his third appearance at the Race of Champions, where he aims to represent Team USA. Busch's participation is significant as he looks to reclaim his competitive edge after officially retiring from full-time NASCAR racing in August 2023.

The Race of Champions features diverse competitors, including renowned drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Sébastien Loeb. Kurt Busch's return is highly anticipated as fans look forward to seeing him back on track.

Iconic sport car events on Kurt Busch's “bucket list” amid his racing return

During a recent fan Q&A on X, Kurt Busch shared his bucket list of iconic racing events he hopes to participate in, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans and the challenging Bathurst 1000. He also mentioned his interest in stock car racing in Brazil, highlighting the competitive spirit of South American motorsport.

"If I could race around any track in the world, my bucket list is still to get to Le Mans. Also race in Bathurst. I've been watching guys at the stock car Brazil down in Brazil and South America. Those guys, they get down there and race pretty hard. So those cars are cool," he said (01:10 onwards).

Busch's extensive career includes 34 Cup Series victories, with a notable win at the Daytona 500. He was the first driver to win the NASCAR championship under the current playoff system in 2004.

