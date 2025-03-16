“He needs to do a lot better”: Kyle Larson addresses Corey Day potentially racing on Sundays following High Limit win

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson took to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night, March 15, 2025, to fight it out on track with Craftsman Truck series driver Corey Day for the High Limit Racing win. The 19-year-old came out on top with the No. 5 driver speaking about the potential of Day racing on Sundays in NASCAR.

Day races as a part-time entry for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series and the ARCA Menards. However, the young American is also signed as a part-time entry for Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity series and is a future potential for the team.

Kyle Larson and Corey Day fought it out for the win around the dirt track in Las Vegas in the Sprint Cars. The Hendrick Motorsports duo ran 1-2, as Larson detailed that the 19-year-old needed to get a lot better on the tarmac before making his debut in the Cup series. Day only has four truck series races under his belt.

Larson spoke with Frontstretch after the High Limit Racing series race in Las Vegas, where the reporters asked whether Corey Day’s performance was a sign of what's coming in the future. The No. 5 HMS driver replied:

“Hopefully, I don't know, We'll see. He needs to do a lot better on this pavement stuff currently, but no, I mean, it's nice to have him as part of Hendrick Motorsports. And yeah, he's still so green to stock car racing, so, yeah, hopefully he'd get the hang of it here. But yeah, it was fun getting a battle with him every time in a sprint car race. So I wish we could have been one spot better. But honestly, we both got lucky.”

Corey Day qualified for pole position in the truck series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14 but could only manage to finish in P27.

Travis Pastrana hails Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson organized a private test in the High Limit Racing sprint cars for rally driver and dirt bike Travis Pastrana at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pastrana is a well-known racer known for his shenanigans in Motocross, Supercross, and Rally.

Pastrana participated in the NASCAR Daytona 500 in 2023, which happened to be his only stock car entry. He took to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track on March 14, 2025, and hailed Kyle Larson’s effort in establishing the series.

High Limit Racing's X account posted Pastrana's comments, as the tweet read,

“‘Maybe the most extreme thing I’ve ever done.’ Sprint Cars get high praise from @TravisPastrana”

Kyle Larson also posted sneak peaks from the testing as the caption of the tweet uploaded by him read:

“Welcome to my playground @TravisPastrana”

Larson uploaded a couple of pictures with the American stunt performer and videos of him practicing the sprint car in the simulator and then taking it for a run around the track.

