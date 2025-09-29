  • NASCAR
"He does nothing": Fans react to Kenny Wallace's belief that Chase Elliott belongs with Dale Jr. in boosting NASCAR popularity

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 29, 2025 13:06 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott won the Hollywood Casino 400 race this weekend, and former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace was quick to praise the 29-year-old, drawing comparisons between him and Dale Earnhardt Jr. While the sentiment sounded flattering, not all fans were convinced. Many quickly pushed back on Wallace's praise, arguing that Elliott hasn’t truly delivered the same impact for NASCAR in the way Dale Earnhardt Jr. once did.

Wallace shared his comments while replying to a post on X that displayed Elliott's winning celebrations at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

"It makes me happy that Chase Elliot won. Chase and Dale Junior are the only two drivers that can make a dent in @NASCAR popularity," Kenny Wallace wrote on X.
This has sparked a heated debate among NASCAR fans as several fans replied to Wallace's post, sharing their opinions.

Here are some fan reactions to Wallace's comments:

"Chase does nothing to promote the sports like Dale Jr did back in the day if we're being honest"
"Sons of extremely popular drivers. Sad that no first-gen drivers can do it. NASCAR needs to find a way to let personalities show instead of handlers and PR people making them all act vanilla and boring so sponsors aren't upset," one fan wrote.
"Doubt it. He has the personality of a sponge," another fan wrote.
While many fans disagreed with Wallace's comments, there were several who supported him.

Here are some more fan reactions to the post:

"True"
"He's the only reason I watch the sport anymore. I miss the old days of Kasey, Tony, Jimmie, and even Jeff, ok maybe not Jeff, and my Wallace bros," one fan wrote.
"Well said and accurate," another wrote.

Chase Elliott seals his spot in the Round of 8 with a win at Kansas this weekend

Chase Elliott pulled off one of the most dramatic moves of his career this weekend at Kansas Speedway, securing his place in the Round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. In a wild final restart during the Hollywood Casino 400 race, Elliott rocketed from tenth place on the grid to take the lead. He won the race over the last two laps, keeping Denny Hamlin behind by mere 0.069 seconds.

This victory ended a 12-race winless drought for Elliott and delivered Chevrolet and the Hendrick Motorsports team its first playoff win this season. Elliott had qualified fourth on Saturday and led only 24 laps during the race. He was one of the few top contenders who took four new tires on his final stop, a decision that paid off big when it mattered most.

&lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/go/nascar-cup-series&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;NASCAR Cup Series&lt;/a&gt; Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
"Everything worked out perfectly for me," Chase Elliott said post-race via NBC Sports.

With this win, Chase Elliott is now ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, scoring 3104 points so far. The driver would now take a slight sigh of relief as he moves forward in the Round of 8. He will now be back in action for the next Cup race on the calendar at Charlotte.

