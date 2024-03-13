"He has a podcast? I didn't even know" - Bubba Wallace quips upon being asked about Denny Hamlin's podcast

Bubba Wallace is excited about 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, moving to a new shop with the moniker 'Airspeed'. He also made a witty remark on how the shorter commute time would affect his podcast listening habits.

23XI Racing is adding the finishing touches to its new shop located just by the I-77 highway, north of Charlotte. The shop name is a portmanteau of Air Jordan, linked to team co-owner Michael Jordan, with "speed" from Denny Hamlin's NASCAR background.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Bob Pockrass, Wallace said that his commute time didn't change as both the shops were within a 25-minute drive from his home. He also elaborated on the excitement of moving to the new race shop, adding:

"The drive to the shop in Mooresville was 25 minutes from my house. To the new shop 'Airspeed', it's 24 minutes. I enjoy being there much longer and have no problem driving that drive. If you ask me to go to Mooresville? 'Nah... I'm sick. I'll call in.'"

"People like new things, people like shiny things to touch, feel and smell and that's what Airspeed provides. It's really really cool. People are thriving there, all of our employees. It's shaping up pretty good year, so we're all excited," he continued.

When Pockrass asked if Wallace would listen to Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental Podcast on his shorter commute, the #23 Toyota driver jokingly said he didn't even know such a thing existed.

"He has a podcast? I didn't even know. Don't even listen to it."

Expand Tweet

Hamlin began his weekly podcast 'Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin' in early 2023, under Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media production. Hamlin releases a new episode every Monday, providing a recap of the Sunday's event while covering the latest news in NASCAR.

The American's podcast has been a hit among fans, as it provides a peek into the inner workings of the series and the perspective of a Cup Series driver and a team owner.

Bubba Wallace expresses his wish to start his own podcast

Bubba Wallace recently expressed his wish to follow in Denny Hamlin's footsteps and start his podcast. The 30-year-old driver also indicated that his venture won't be limited to NASCAR, and would cover other aspects.

In a recent interview with Rubbin Is Racing, the 23XI Racing driver talked about his aspirations, saying:

"I've always had an idea of starting a podcast but then, what it would kind of be about. We’ve tried to think about ideas…I’m big into the Bourbon game so maybe a Bourbon podcast."

"That’s the obvious. You give a quick recap. I’m not sure, but just an insight on what it’s like to be with Bubba Wallace," he added.

Speaking about the bigger picture, Wallace added that he is also interested in starting his own production company.