"He was pretty close to pulling the plug" - Chase Elliott reminisces how Martinsville Speedway almost saw Hendrick Motorsports' last NASCAR appearance

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott emphasized the importance of the team's first victory at Martinsville Speedway four decades ago and highlighted its pivotal role in shaping the team's legacy in NASCAR.

Rick Hendrick entered the NASCAR competition in 1984 fielding the #5 Chevy driven by Geoff Bodine. Hendrick's team got off to a strong start, scoring a top-10 result in its maiden outing at Daytona. Despite early success on the track, financial constraints threatened the team's existence.

Team owner Hendrick had decided to close shop, however, crew chief Harry Hyde convinced him to enter the eighth round of the season at Martinsville Speedway. Bodine made the most of the opportunity, clinching the team's first victory and securing its future in the sport.

As the team commemorates the 40th Anniversary of its maiden victory, Chase Elliott reminisced about the pivotal role Bodine's victory played in securing the team's future. The #9 Chevy driver told Fox Sports:

"From me reading between the lines, he [Rick Hendrick] was pretty close to pulling the plug and he was kind of over it and things weren't going good, and they weren't running as well as they wanted to run and just didn't think he wanted to keep spending money on it."

"And I think that win was the thing that propelled and motivated them to keep going. So I'm glad they won for all of our sake, for sure," he added.

Geoff Bodine's victory prompted Rick Hendrick to continue investing in the team. Bodine scored two more wins at Fairgrounds Speedway and Riverside International Raceway that season.

Hendrick's decision to keep the team running has paid huge dividends, as the team has evolved into the most successful NASCAR Cup Series organization with 304 wins and 14 drivers championships. Chase Elliott has contributed 18 victories and a championship to the tally.

Chase Elliott remains hopeful about building on top-five result at Richmond

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion secured his first top-five result of the season at Richmond Raceway last weekend. The #9 HMS Chevy driver took the green flag from the front row but dropped down the order during the middle stretch of the race.

Chase Elliott bounced back in the final stage to clinch a top-five result. Reflecting on his best finish of the season, he told Fox Sports:

"Overall a solid weekend, just really proud of the fight. We kind of fell behind the mid-portion of the race and those last two or three runs, we had a little momentum; was able to pass some guys under green. Nice to get a solid top-five and something to build on here as we get to Martinsville and beyond."

Chase Elliott's #9 Chevy will feature a special paint scheme this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, paying tribute to the team's first victory.

Poll : Can Chase Elliott win the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion