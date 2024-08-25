"He was proud to see it in good hands" - Trackhouse boss discusses Dale Jr.'s endorsement for SVG’s No. 88

Trackhouse Racing recently announced that Shane van Gisbergen will join their Cup Series lineup for 2025, expanding the team to a three-car organization. Team co-owner Justin Marks revealed that Van Gisbergen will pilot the iconic #88 Chevy, once driven by NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Van Gisbergen is currently competing in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, driving the #97 Chevy. The Kiwi driver will get to drive the #88 Chevy next season, previously driven by Dale Jr. between 2008 and 2017 for Hendrick Motorsports, winning nine races in the period.

During the announcement at Daytona, Justin Marks revealed that he had conversations with Hendrick Motorsports' top brass and Dale Earnhardt Jr. about running the iconic #88. The Trackhouse Racing boss emphasized the significance of Dale Jr. endorsing the next driver of the iconic number.

Speaking in a press conference at Daytona International Speedway, Marks said:

"I called Carl Edwards in the end of 2020, I said we were starting this Cup team we want to run the #99 number. I want to tell you that we are doing this and obviously get your endorsement of it, get your support for it. We did the same with the #1 and we've done it with the #88 talking to the folks at Hendrick and to Dale Jr." he said [via Peter Stratta on Youtube at 8:20]

Marks mentioned that Dale Jr. was proud to know that the #88 car would be in the hands of Shane van Gisbergen. He added:

"I was texting [Dale Jr.] an hour and a half ago and it's important for us to have the endorsement. A great exchange with Dale Jr. saying like, 'Look it's not my number, I mean, I added to the legacy of it. It was important to me personally but...' he was proud to see it in good hands and that's just something that's super super important to me and this company."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes #88 will find a "good home" at Trackhouse Racing

The NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr., expressed his excitement for the next chapter of the iconic #88. The 49-year-old took to X (previously Twitter) to reminisce about his days in NASCAR and welcome the #88's return to the Cup Series grid next season.

Dale Jr. is excited to see Trackhouse Racing and Shane van Gisbergen adding to the legacy of the number and reckons it will find a good home there. Here's what he wrote on X:

"I was lucky to run a few numbers with so much rich history. Excited to see @shanevg97 and @TeamTrackhouse add a new chapter to it. 88 will have a good home there."

Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch will drive the #88 Chevy for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series next season, with van Gisbergen taking over the #88 in the Cup Series.

van Gisbergen is locked into the Xfinity playoffs with three victories in his rookie campaign, occupying 12th place in the regular season standings.

