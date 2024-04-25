"He was really a pillar of the company" - HMS' Rick Hendrick pays tribute to late Randy Dorton as NASCAR announce 2025 HOF nominees

NASCAR Hall of Fame officials announced their new list of nominees today for the class of 2025. Randy Dorton, the legendary engine builder for Hendrick Motorsports has been named one of the 15 nominees for the Hall of Fame.

Dorton has created a huge impact in shaping Hendrick Motorsports' engine program and taking them to great successes like winning nine championships across NASCAR’s national series.

With this announcement, the owner of HMS, Rick Hendrick paid tribute to the mastermind engine builder and the legacy he created in the field of motorsports.

"He [Randy Dorton] was really a pillar of the company he helped. He helped help us grow it. He was a perfectionist." said Rick. (0:06)

In this video tribute by the Hendrick Motorsports team, many members of the organization shared their memories with Dorton, who tragically died in a plane crash in 2004.

Chad Knaus, the Vice President of Hendrick Motorsports, gave credit to the legendary engine builder for his current role in the organization. Knaus said,

"Truth be told, I probably wouldn't be here in this role that I wasn't working for Randy." (0:13)

Former NASCAR drivers of Hendrick Motorsports shared their memories of Randy Dorton during their time.

"Randy was a great friend. He really spent a handful of years mentoring me and bringing me along. He helped me in so many ways, personally, professionally, and I know he did that for many others.", said Jimmie Joshnson, a former NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motorsports. (0:25)

Another former driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Terry Labonte shared his memory and said:

"During the course of time that I raised here, we became really good friends. He had a lot to do with this place. Other than Indians. A lot of times if there was, you know, a question about this or that or, or something that, you know, somebody wanted to find out about. Call Randy." (0:39)

Randy Dorton's legacy at Hendrick Motorsports

Randy Dorton's career began with Rick Hendrick in the 1980s. He served as the lead engine builder for Hendrick Motorsports and played a pivotal role in the organization from 1984 to 2004 until his sudden death in October 2004, when a plane heading towards a race in Martinsville Speedway crashed.

Under his time in HMS, Dorton's engines department has won nine NASCAR championships across three different NASCAR series. Currently, Kyle Larson the No. 5 driver for Hendrick Motorsports, leads the points standing in the Cup Series Championship for the 2024 season, and to date, Hendrick's engine team has bagged more than 500 wins for the NASCAR national series races.

Dorton's strong foundation in NASCAR is still appreciated well in the community of motorsport. Along with him, three other members previously associated with Hendrick's organization, Harry Hyde, Jack Sprague, and Ricky Rudd, were nominated for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame.