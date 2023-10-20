“He was really struggling at the end of the race”: Christopher Bell explains his thrilling finish against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas

Christopher Bell, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, found himself locked in a nail-biting duel with Kyle Larson at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, when the latter ultimately clinched victory by a razor-thin margin of 0.082 seconds.

The race, which saw Bell secure yet another pole position this season, ended up with Kyle Larson becoming the first driver to seal a spot in the final four of the Cup Series playoffs this season.

The pivotal moment of the race came when Larson executed an incredible mid-race save after making contact with the wall. This allowed Larson to maintain his lead, setting the stage for a fierce battle in the closing laps.

Christopher Bell reflected on his strategy during the race while speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He emphasized his belief in the effectiveness of the bottom racing line. He said:

"I really felt like the bottom was the best line... I felt like I could make better lap time at the bottom."

Despite this, Bell soon recognized the need to explore alternative routes to overcome Kyle Larson's lead, prompting a move to the higher line.

With just five laps remaining, Bell made a bold decision to change his racing line, seeking to exploit any advantage available. The risk paid off as he steadily closed the gap, capitalizing on Larson's visible struggles towards the race's conclusion. Christopher Bell explained:

"So, five to go, I just committed. I said okay, I'm gonna move up here and try and make lap time and see what happens."

As the pair raced towards the last corner, Bell demonstrated a keen tactical awareness, assessing his options and anticipating Larson's moves. He stated:

"And then, I started making a little bit of time on him, and he was really struggling at the end of the race. So I was able to close the gap, and certainly come into that last corner."

Christopher Bell reveals his perspective on the final moments of the Las Vegas race

As the 28-year-old came close to Larson, he realised that the lap car loomed below, adding to the complexity of the equation. With tire grip levels teetering on the edge, Bell knew he had to act judiciously, ruling out any rapid, last-minute maneuvers.

"So, the lap car was below, and Larson was kinda shading left and I figured that he was expecting me to try and get to the inside," said Christopher Bell recounting the critical moment.

With the exit and the wall providing a fleeting opportunity, Bell made a split-second decision to attempt an outside pass, a move that the Hendrick Motorsports driver deftly countered.

The maneuver ultimately fell short, allowing Kyle Larson to maintain his lead and cross the finish line just ahead of Bell. Christopher Bell stated:

"Once we got off of the exit and the wall opened up, I'm like, 'I'm going to try and poke outside and hopefully catch him off guard.' He blocked me [...] He got away with it and beat me to the line."

With the win, Kyle Larson secured his place in the final round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the grind continues for Christopher Bell, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver heads into the next two races in Homestead and Martinsville eyeing a birth in the final four.