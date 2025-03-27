"He refuses to get me the cake I like" - Amy Earnhardt teasingly complains about Dale Jr. while revealing her favorite dessert

NASCAR team owner Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt recently revealed carrot cake as her favorite cake dessert, following her birthday on March 25. She also complained that her husband always refuses to buy it.

Ad

During the latest Ask Amy Live on the Bless Your Hardt' YouTube podcast, Amy answered a fan question and talked about her favorite birthday dessert. Amy Earnhardt said (03:14),

"My favorite cake is carrot cake. And Dale insists on getting me red velvet every year. He refuses to get me the cake I like."

"It's so good. It's got, like, spices and nutmeg and cinnamon and stuff like that in it. You don't even taste the carrots."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The former NASCAR driver responded to Amy's complaint and mentioned his dislike for carrot cake. Dale Jr. said (03:20 onwards),

"It's not...cake material. I just can't make myself, I can't force myself to buy a carrot cake."

"It must have been tough times when they were like, 'Yep, carrots is all we got. I want a cake, and that's what the hell we're doing, we're making a carrot cake.' Must have been tough times."

Ad

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt met in the late 2000s and have been married since 2016. Amy and the JR Motorsports team owner also run a handcrafted vodka brand together, High Rock Vodka, which they launched in 2022. The couple also own a 300-acre property in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Dale Jr., who retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2017 season, will start his new role at Amazon Prime and TNT Sports’ NASCAR broadcast team. He will join his former crew chief, Steve Letarte, for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The race will be the first of five mid-season Cup races to be available for live streaming on Prime Video. TNT Sports will broadcast the following five races starting from Atlanta Motor Speedway in June.

Ad

Dale Jr. prepared scavenger hunt for his wife Amy Earnhardt's birthday

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, celebrated her 43rd birthday this week with a scavenger hunt with her family. During an episode of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, he revealed the surprise that he and their daughters created with hidden presents and cards. Dale Jr. said (01:15 onwards),

"We had a little scavenger hunt this morning with the girls, that we put together...I took Nicole around town yesterday. We got a little bundt cake. Put that in the oven and hid it in the oven."

Ad

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have two daughters. Their elder daughter, Isla, was born in 2018, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, in 2020. During the episode, Dale Jr. also said he got Amy gift cards for a spa and nail salon. He went on to share that he put them in cards from their kids and hid them in the house, and wrote clues to help Amy find them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback