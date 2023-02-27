“He's always been really good to me”: Chase Elliott reacts to Kyle Busch’s ‘pretty cool’ victory at Fontana

Kyle Busch remembers being kicked out of California Speedway on his first competitive visit here in 2001 with a smile on his face. The 16-year-old rookie dominated a NASCAR Truck Series practice only to be informed that he couldn't compete in a Marlboro-sponsored race because he was too young to smoke.

Kyle Busch's primary fuels have always been anger, disagreement, and disdain, and the record-setting veteran burnt enough of them Sunday while rewarding his new crew – and sending this cherished track out in style.

Kyle Busch came up from the back after an early speeding penalty to clinch his maiden victory for Richard Childress Racing, winning for the sixth and last time on this two-mile Southern California racetrack.

Busch defeated Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be destroyed to make way for a projected half-mile circuit. After burning up the asphalt one final time on his way to Victory Lane, Busch approached Fontana authorities for a piece of it as a memento.

Busch won his second race with RCR, which he joined in December after his 15-year stint with Joe Gibbs Racing ended. This was Busch's first win on a dirt track since Bristol last season and his first on asphalt since Pocono in 2021. Busch got his 61st career victory in his record 19th consecutive Cup season, breaking a tie with Richard Petty.

During the post-race media duties, Chase Elliott reacted to Kyle Busch's Fontana victory. He said:

"Congratulations to Kyle (Busch). For him to leave and then to go get the job done like that is pretty cool. He's always been really good to me, so happy for them and looking forward to getting to Vegas and hopefully competing for some more wins.”

Busch, who switched from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in the offseason, took the lead on Lap 143 of 200 and held on through the final round of green-flag pit stops to win by 2.998 seconds over Chase Elliott. In many ways, the win was crucial.

Busch, 37, will be the final winner of the two-mile track layout in Fontana, as it is set to be converted into a short track and will not be included in the 2024 Cup calendar.

Busch has now won at least one race in 19 straight Cup seasons, breaking the record held by seven-time Cup winner Richard Petty. Moreover, Busch last won a Cup race in a car not owned by Joe Gibbs Racing on March 25, 2007, nearly 16 years ago, when he drove the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

