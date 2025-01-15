“He’s an animal”: Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet looks back on their Australian racing adventure

Kyle Larson's brother-in-law and co-owner of the High Limit Racing Series, Brad Sweet, returned to the Chili Bowl after a three-year hiatus. He opened up about the time he spent in Australia after the end of their event at Perth. Sweet also revealed the major "cultural" shock he got upon returning to Oklahoma for the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Brad Sweet co-owns the High Limit Series alongside his brother-in-law Kyle Larson and both drivers had very close battles during the event in Perth. This was also their first international visit since the inception of the series.

High Limit Series was shortly followed by the Tulsa Shootout earlier this month, and Larson flew all the way from Perth to Oklahoma and participated in the dirt racing event. Meanwhile, Brad Sweet took his time, missed the Tulsa Shootout, and returned from Australia after a while to participate in the Chili Bowl Nationals instead. It is held on the same track as the Tulsa Shootout but features midget cars instead of sprint.

Reacting to the time zone difference, Sweet mentioned that it was rather a "cultural shock". He further mentioned that Larson is an "animal" to take part in both the High Limit Series and the Tulsa Shootout.

"It was a little bit of a culture shock when I got here yesterday. And it was like 20-something degrees. And in Australia, it's been about 95 to 100 every day. So yeah, it's definitely cold," he told Tyler Burnett of FloRacing (at 02:15).

"But yeah, Kyle, he's an animal for coming back and racing the shootout. But I raced in Australia a good bit more after he left and had some family time and had some fun down there."

Kyle Larson reacts to winning the opening night at the Chili Bowl Nationals

Kyle Larson won the preliminary opening race at the Chili Bowl earlier. Starting fourth on the grid, he was able to battle through and take the lead after the final restart, getting ahead of Shane Golobic. There was a 0.2-second gap between the two drivers as Larson took the victory.

Reacting to the victory, Larson mentioned that he needs to prepare better for Saturday, further highlighting the issues he faced during the race.

"We found a way, which was nice, but we still got to get a lot better for Saturday," he said, as per Flo Racing.

"It wasn’t a pretty 30 laps, just things didn’t work out early, and kind of had to methodically work my way back forward, and just was able to make it happen really. I didn’t feel that good, we still have a lot of work to do to compete on Saturday but I’m confident Paul [Silva] will figure it out like he always does.”

Kyle Larson was piloting the #1K car with the FloRacing and HendrickCars.com backing.

