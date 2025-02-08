“He’s the baddest driver in the world” - Carl Edwards doubles down on Kyle Larson praise, shares update on returning to the All-Star race

After being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 6, Carl Edwards responded to Kyle Larson's invitation to replace him in all-star practice. He also doubled down on his praise for the 2021 Cup Series champion.

Edwards received the honor for his achievements in his 13-year career. During that time, he won 28 races and one Busch Series Championship in 2007. Edward, who also won the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500 in 2015, is known for his signature backflip celebration.

Carl Edwards' career overlapped with Kyle Larson's for a mere four seasons but those were enough for the NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee to recognize the latter's talent and quality.

"He's the baddest driver in the world. I really think he is. I think he's as good as anybody in the world. That car, that team," Carl Edwards said after the ceremony.

Earlier, Kyle Larson told Bob Pockrass that he would love Carl Edwards to substitute him at the all-star practice.

"I think that would make a huge splash on the sport and be great, so... Carl, if you happen to see this, please jump in the #5 car," he said.

After that, Carl Edwards joked about the possibility of actually replacing Kyle Larson.

"It would be so much fun to do the race for me, and then the realist is like 'you haven't driven a car for 8 years, you'll screw it all up, it'll be terrible', so I don't know what to do about that... It really is an honor. We'll see what happens," Edwards said in the same interview.

Edwards has been away from the tracks since 2016 and has been involved in charitable work, especially after Hurricane Helene. He worked with Operation Airdrop and Gideon Rescue Company delivering supplies to the people affected by the disaster and helping stranded civilians.

Talent and hard work: Carl Edwards' brief background and racing history

Edwards, like most drivers, found his passion with go-karts in college, but he quickly transitioned to racing modifieds (a type of stock car). He took a teaching job while he pursued his racing career, and even handed out business cards that read:

"If you're looking for a driver, you're looking for me."

In 2002, he entered the world of NASCAR through the Craftsman Truck Series, now known as the Camping World Truck Series. Edwards won his first NASCAR-level race in 2003 at Kentucky Speedway.

In 2004, he jumped to what is now called the Xfinity Series, where he won multiple races and finished within the top 10 of the overall standings. Then, in 2007 he won the Xfinity Championship.

