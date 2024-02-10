Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has identified up-and-coming talent Corey Day as the next big thing in racing.

In a recent episode of Kenny Wallace's Kenny Conversation podcast, he was queried to name a driver that draws his attention the most. The 31-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver was quick to respond as he pinpointed the name Corey Day, a high-school sprint car driver.

At the tender age of 18, Day has been making a name for himself in the world of sprint car racing. Speaking about his racing prowess, Kyle Larson stated:

"I think the next young kid who’s up and coming is definitely Corey Day. I don’t see anybody even close to his level, and he’s still in high school.

"He’s basically me. He’s better than I am, or I was obviously at that age. He is in a lot better rides than I was at that age."

The Cup Series driver also praised Day's racecraft, referring to his ability to maneuver and control the car on the track. He said:

"His racecraft, his maturity on the track, off the track, like all that, he’s really really good. He can run harder than anybody on the race track and be in control. So, he’s definitely the next kid coming up that probably will make it.

Corey Day to compete in Kyle Larson's High Limit Sprint Car Series in 2024

Hot on the heels of an impressive 2023 season which saw him win 13 races, Day is set to compete in the Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet-owned 410 winged Sprint Car series, High Limit Racing.

The 18-year-old driver will pilot the No. 14 Jason Meyers Racing as he competes at a national level this season. Initially scheduled to only run 11 races, Day's plans for the upcoming campaign were changed to a full-time schedule.

Speaking about him competing in High Limit Racing, Kyle Larson expressed his excitement at the prospect of showcasing the young driver's talents to racing fans around the world. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"He'll be running with us in our High Limit Series, so I'm excited about that. The race fans are going to get to see some new young kid come up that's probably going to make it someday."

Corey Day's impressive credentials include a stellar 2023 season, during which he amassed an impressive number of victories. Additionally, he joined his father Ronnie Day as a NARC 410 Champion and secured his first World of Outlaws win at the prestigious Gold Cup Race of Champions.