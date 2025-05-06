"He's the best promoter I've ever met": Rick Hendrick reacts to partnership with John Force after Brittany sets top fuel speed record

Hendrick Motorsports' owner, Rick Hendrick, shared his take on John Force and stated that the latter was the "best promoter" he had seen in life. Speaking in a video posted by John Force Racing, Mr. Hendrick hailed Mr. Force after his drivers put on a mega NHRA show at the NHRA Charlotte 4-Wide Nationals Highlights.

Ad

John Force runs the John Force Racing team, a team that competes in the National Hot Rod Association racing series. JFR, one of the most successful and famous NHRA drag teams has won two Top Fuel and 21 Funny Car Championships, and recently one of their drivers shattered an old record to stamp a new one.

Brittany Force, the Top Fuel driver, who was flying the Hendrick name, reset her own national speed record to set another record. She became the first Top Fuel driver to break the 340 mph barrier. As JGR crew, officials and drivers got together to celebrate the feat, Rick Hendrick was also in attendance.

Ad

Trending

Mr. Hendrick, whose HendrickCars.com sponsors John Force Racing in the NHRA, shared his thoughts on John Force, the owner of the team and said (17:20 onwards):

"I've met a lot of promoters while I've been racing. Well I've been racing in NASCAR for forty years and obviously drag racing and drag boat racing before that.

Following this, he looked at Mr. Force and hailed him:

Ad

This is the best promoter I have ever met in my life."

Ad

John Force, 75, is a former NHRA driver, and a 16-time NHRA and 1 time AHRA Funny Car champion. Like him, some of his children are NHRA racing drivers as well, such as racers Ashley Force Hood, Brittany Force and Courtney Force.

When John Force praised Rick Hendrick after mega sponsorship

After HendrickCars.com decided to extend their partnership with John Force Racing in the NHRA Racing series in 2025, John Force, the team owner shared his thoughts on Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com, and hailed him.

Ad

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick during the American Rebel Light Four Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's what he said about Mr. Hendrick (via Newsweek):

Ad

"It's an honor and a pleasure to work with Rick Hendrick and HendrickCars.com on this partnership."

"I've known Rick a long time. He sets the standard when it comes to excellence and success in motorsports. I'm excited for my daughter and hope our teams can bring home a few 'Wally' winner's trophies for HendrickCars.com," Mr. Force added.

Rick Hendrick's team, Hendrick Motorsports, currently fields four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series under full-time obligation: Kyle Larson in the #5 car, Chase Elliott in the #9 car, William Byron in the #24 car and Alex Bowman in the #48 car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.