"He's the best promoter I've ever met": Rick Hendrick reacts to partnership with John Force after Brittany sets top fuel speed record

Hendrick Motorsports' owner, Rick Hendrick, shared his take on John Force and stated that the latter was the "best promoter" he had seen in life. Speaking in a video posted by John Force Racing, Mr. Hendrick hailed Mr. Force after his drivers put on a mega NHRA show at the NHRA Charlotte 4-Wide Nationals Highlights.
John Force runs the John Force Racing team, a team that competes in the National Hot Rod Association racing series. JFR, one of the most successful and famous NHRA drag teams has won two Top Fuel and 21 Funny Car Championships, and recently one of their drivers shattered an old record to stamp a new one.
Brittany Force, the Top Fuel driver, who was flying the Hendrick name, reset her own national speed record to set another record. She became the first Top Fuel driver to break the 340 mph barrier. As JGR crew, officials and drivers got together to celebrate the feat, Rick Hendrick was also in attendance.
Mr. Hendrick, whose HendrickCars.com sponsors John Force Racing in the NHRA, shared his thoughts on John Force, the owner of the team and said (17:20 onwards):
"I've met a lot of promoters while I've been racing. Well I've been racing in NASCAR for forty years and obviously drag racing and drag boat racing before that.
Following this, he looked at Mr. Force and hailed him:
This is the best promoter I have ever met in my life."
John Force, 75, is a former NHRA driver, and a 16-time NHRA and 1 time AHRA Funny Car champion. Like him, some of his children are NHRA racing drivers as well, such as racers Ashley Force Hood, Brittany Force and Courtney Force.
When John Force praised Rick Hendrick after mega sponsorship
After HendrickCars.com decided to extend their partnership with John Force Racing in the NHRA Racing series in 2025, John Force, the team owner shared his thoughts on Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com, and hailed him.
Here's what he said about Mr. Hendrick (via Newsweek):
"It's an honor and a pleasure to work with Rick Hendrick and HendrickCars.com on this partnership."
"I've known Rick a long time. He sets the standard when it comes to excellence and success in motorsports. I'm excited for my daughter and hope our teams can bring home a few 'Wally' winner's trophies for HendrickCars.com," Mr. Force added.
Rick Hendrick's team, Hendrick Motorsports, currently fields four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series under full-time obligation: Kyle Larson in the #5 car, Chase Elliott in the #9 car, William Byron in the #24 car and Alex Bowman in the #48 car.
