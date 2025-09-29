"He's the common denominator": Kyle Petty admires Denny Hamlin's unapologetic greed after clashes with Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace

Kyle Petty shared his respect of Denny Hamlin's drive and ego to win at all costs following the 44-year-old's two back-to-back clashes. Over the past two weeks, Hamlin tangled first with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate Ty Gibbs and then with his 23XI Racing co-owned driver Bubba Wallace.Hamlin, who was on his way to win his 60th Cup race after leading a race-high of 159 laps, collided with Wallace in the closing lap at Kansas Speedway. The contact from his No. 11 Toyota sent Wallace into the wall and ended Wallace's shot at the win and perhaps the Round of 8.Wallace later called the move &quot;a dumbass&quot; decision and said he didn't care that Hamlin was his boss. But Petty found Hamlin's dedication to winning impressive. During Monday's &quot;Fast Talk&quot; on PRN, he discussed the two incidents and said:&quot;The common denominator in both incidents is Denny Hamlin. He is the common denominator. He's the one on the radio up there screaming, that doesn't Ty know what's on the line for us, for me. I need to get up here. I'm running for a championship. Denny, in this case, was, I'm trying to win the race. I, I, I and that's what I like about it.&quot; (15:00 onwards)Hamlin also made contact with Gibbs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after which the No. 54 Toyota spun and ended with a DNF. Hamlin was also frustrated with Gibbs for aggressively racing him and other JGR teammates and demanded an internal team meeting after the race.&quot;Denny puts himself first over the Gibbs team, Denny puts himself over 23XI. Denny puts himself over every driver out there and I've said it before, I believe to be a championship driver and a winning driver and to win at this level, you've got to do that. You've just got to be greedy. You've just got to put it all and throw it all out there and I do like that part of it,&quot; Petty said.Kyle Petty also noted Denny Hamlin had a great car, making it even more frustrating when rivals blocked or ran into him. Petty sees this as part of what it takes to win: putting self first, taking risks, pushing hard, and not apologizing.Denny Hamlin in safe spot heading to RovalDenny Hamlin is keen to retire while he is still winning races. And he has a real chance at the Cup title this season after carrying the burden of never having won the championship in nearly 20 full-time seasonsHamlin is 48 points ahead of the cut line before the Round of 12 elimination race this week at the Roval. However, he ended up in second place behind Chase Elliott at Kansas and might have cost 23XI its shot at the Round of 8 berth.The No. 11 Toyota driver has the most (five Cup wins) this season and has reached the final Championship 4 four times, including a runner-up finish in 2010. He has also signaled that his JGR contract through 2027 may be his last one.