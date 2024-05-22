"He’s done, why now?" - NASCAR fans react as Richard Childress considers Kyle Busch's potential Indy 500 participation

As the Memorial Day Duty is around the corner, Richard Childress recently talked about the potential participation of his team's driver Kyle Busch in the Indy 500-Coke 600 next year.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is set to attempt a double this weekend at the Indianapolis and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26. On the other hand, the owner of Richard Childress Racing said that he would support his #8 Chevy driver Busch if the latter wishes to compete in the double in 2025.

Kyle Busch's older brother Kurt also attempted the double in 2014, where he finished at the sixth spot in the Indy 500 but could not complete the Coca-Cola 600 due to a blown engine.

The 78-year-old Childress (via NASCAR on NBC) said:

"Kyle’s call to make that decision. I’d support it for sure."

However, fans on X were quick to share their opinions regarding Childress' statement on the NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch.

Many fans weighed against the 39-year-old Busch's participation in the IndyCar series.

Kyle Busch commented on his chances of competing in Indy 500

Richar Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, last year in May, talked about his possibility of racing in the Indianapolis 500 in the coming years.

In a conversation with Bob Pockrass (Fox NASCAR), the two-time Cup Series Champion said:

"I think Larson got the ride that I was slated to get. So he's got that locked up for two years. So I don't know if it'll ever happen, but, you know, just unfortunate for me wanting to be able to go there and run that race and how to sponsor lined up in order to do it with. And been told there been told no everywhere. We don't have room or whatever it might be. So that's really frustrating, but, you know, is what it is part for the course," (0:16)

Busch also claimed that he would not actively pursue such offers but wouldn't stop listening to the potential offers as well.

"If somebody calls me and says that they're ready to go and it all lines up right, then so be it. We'll go to it." Busch added.

As far as the 2024 IndyCar Series is concerned, Kyle Larson is set to debut in the Indy 500 in the #17 Arrow-McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. He will be the fifth driver to attempt the double on Memorial Day, running for 1100 miles in the span of 24 hours. His debut at the Indy 500 will be followed by piloting the #5 Chevy at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.