"He's a f**king piece of sh*t human" - Denny Hamlin made his feelings clear about Joey Logano on his radio at Martinsville 

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin did not hold back on his comments as he called Joey Logano a "f**king piece of sh*t human” for causing the pile-up at the Martinsville playoff race.

Heading into the race on Sunday (October 29), Denny Hamlin was in the 7th spot in the Playoff Standing and declared the race as a "must-win" for himself as he was facing an elimination threat.

However, when Ty Gibbs was sent spinning from initial contact with Joey Logano on Lap 273 of Stage 3, Denny Hamlin lost his cool as the incident triggered a domino effect, collecting multiple cars. He, in his unfiltered tirade, blasted Logano and said during the caution:

"F*cking Joey, he's a f*cking piece of shit human. F*cking 12 tried to brake me down the backstretch. [Blaney] got the 24 by the balls, so if he wants to play games."

Denny Hamlin analyzes his Playoff race in Martinsville

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver could not make the cutoff of the Top 4 in the Playoff standings after he finished P3 of the Toyota running cars in Martinsville.

In his post-race interview, Denny Hamlin pointed out that his mechanical failure in Homestead cost him a chance to advance in the Playoffs. He said:

"The mechanical failure last week with the power steering, that sealed our fate. I’m really proud of this whole team for showing up today when we really needed to, having probably a mid-50-point day. They did great. Man, I just want to get ready and go try to win next week. I still love it so much because every week I feel like I got a shot to win."

"That’s what fuels my passion, even at my age, to keep doing this, is I’m with the team that I got that gives me such fast cars every week and gives me a chance to continue to pile on those stats before the end of my career," he added.

Heading into the race on Sunday, the 42-year-old stated that the championship won't change his career, adding:

"I certainly know a championship will not change how I view my career and what I’ve accomplished. It will only change, and probably not, change what others view of me. That’s the only difference that trophy would bring."

Despite being heartbroken by the result, Denny Hamlin claimed that he still loves NASCAR racing and dropped no hints of retiring from the sport anytime soon.