"He's been fighting a pretty bad fever": Amy Earnhardt gives health update on Dale Jr. and if he's living up to the 'sick man' stereotype

Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt shared a health update for the former NASCAR driver and said that he has had a high fever on and off for the past two days. She also joked that he was not as dramatic as he usually is when not feeling well.

During episode three of her new podcast 'Bless Your Hardt' on Dirty Mo Media, Amy was asked if Dale Jr. had recovered from his fever.

"Yes, he's still very under the weather. He's been fighting a pretty bad fever. Off and on for the last two days. So he has been relinquished to our guest bedroom so that I don't get. I feel like a head cold, but I don't feel near as bad as he did," Amy Earnhardt said (00:22 onwards).

"He's typically pretty mopey. 'I need you to help me, I can't think for myself when I'm sick.' He hasn't actually been as fussy this week, though, as he usually is. I have fed him a mountain of vitamins," she added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy, who got married in 2016, have two daughters, Isla and Nicole. Amy also explained that he acts worse than children.

"You know how most men do that... He's worse than the children. He even said that yesterday. He's like, 'If this is how the girls felt, surely they didn't feel this bad because they were not acting like they felt this bad.' I don't know if that's a kid thing or if that's just a you thing," Amy said. (01:14 onwards)

Dale Jr. retired from racing in 2018 and has been working as a broadcaster ever since. This season, he will join Amazon and TNT on a multi-year contract for the NASCAR Cup Series. The JR Motorsports owner will also return to racing for some zMAX CARS Tour races this year.

"I think he would do well" - Amy Earnhardt on hot yoga for Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt revealed her preferred workout routine and believes Dale Jr. would handle it well. During the same episode, she explained that she tried cold plunges but found them hard and now prefers hot yoga and sweating.

"So I like sweating. I feel like when I sweat and work out, it makes me feel the best....I go in there every once in a while, into the sauna, and just do my own little workout. But I haven't gotten Dale to do hot yoga yet. I think he would do well. It's not as intense as the core workout I made him do, but he's used to being in the heat anyway with race cars, so I think it's not going to bother him," Amy Earnhardt said (02:20 onwards).

Dale Jr. and Amy met in the late 2000s when she was hired to design Dale's home in Florida. The couple married the following decade and also own a vodka brand together, High Rock Vodka, which they launched in 2022.

