“He’s a fu**ing d-bag and I’m gonna wreck him”: Kyle Busch launches a vicious tirade against NASCAR rival during Atlanta Cup race

Kyle Busch was left fuming during the Atlanta Cup Series race at fellow NASCAR rival Carson Hocevar. The #8 NASCAR driver lost several positions during the final laps of Stage 1 due to Hocevar sliding into him. Considerably, the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver was not a fan and told his crew chief to convey a message to Hocevar.

Ad

Kyle Busch said:

“Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole f***ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing douchebag, I’m going to wreck his ass.”

Searching for his first NASCAR Cup Series win in over a year, Busch is seemingly eager to leave behind last week's Daytona disappointment. Rowdy missed out on the win last year after Daniel Suarez's three-wide photo finish win.

Ad

Trending

After a relatively clean Stage 1, it was marred by the incident between Busch and Hocevar. Cup Series sophomore Josh Berry took the Stage 1 win ahead of Austin Cindric and last week's Daytona 500 winner, William Byron.

Where did Kyle Busch finish in Stage 1? Exploring the results and more

RCR star Kyle Busch suffered a dent in his stage points pursuit. Unfortunately, the 2-time Cup Series champion was denied the chance to do so and claim some playoff points.

Ad

Rowdy finished T12 in Stage 1, whereas his teammate Austin Dillon finished T33. However, Carson Hocevar, who knocked him out, finished the stage inside the top 10 in T9.

NASCAR Truck Series: Kyle Busch wins the Atlanta Truck race

Despite a frustrating Cup race outing, Kyle would want to keep his disappointment aside and focus on returning to the lead to break his winless streak. The RCR driver won the Truck Series race beating Stewart Friesen and Tyler Ankrum in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Ad

Busch said after his win,

"Just trying to make sure I stayed as far forward as I possibly could. Those guys would kind of cycle to me and I'd get to the next one in front of me, next one in front of me, next one in front of me -- and I kept trying to make sure that I battled back and I got back to that front so I could try and control it the best that I could."

This was Busch's first Truck Series race since selling his team Kyle Busch Motorsports last season. It was also his 67th Truck win in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"