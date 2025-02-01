“He’s gonna be looking for a way out”: NASCAR insider shares his two cents on chances of ‘toxic dynamics’ between Kyle Busch and RCR

Renowned NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck touched upon the 'toxic dynamic' between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing and stated that the #18 driver might be looking to get out of the team next year. Busch is in the last year of his contract with RCR and he's yet to sign an extension.

Gluck recently sat for an interview with Beating and Banging's YouTube video, where he pointed out the dynamic between Busch and RCR. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner is currently going through the roughest phase of his career, having failed to win a race in a season for the first time in 20 years.

As he failed to qualify for the playoffs, Busch finished the season in a distant 20th place with 766 points after 36 races. If things continue to go this way or turn worse, Gluck feels that Busch might look to move out of Richard Childress' team.

"Let's say Kyle and the number 18 to come out slow and you know it's kind of a continuation of last year and like they're just not in the mix, they're not leading laps you know," Gluck said. "He's struggling to finish top 10, top 15. I think that could turn sour real quick because he's gonna be looking for a way out of there."

However, Gluck also spoke about the other side of the scenario as he pointed out that even if things turn out well with Busch and RCR, the former might win a race or two, but not the championship.

"You know, that could be a very toxic dynamic if things don't go well to start and then he's like, 'Get me the heck out of this place' kind of thing, right? But now, if it all goes well, I could see some momentum, I could see him winning a couple of races," he added. (7:47-8:33)

Kyle Busch will continue to drive the #18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside existing teammate Austin Dillon of #3 entry. RCR will also field the #33 entry for Will Brown but under a part-time obligation.

Kyle Busch is ready for a new journey in 2025

After a disastrous outing in 2024, Kyle Busch is looking ahead in 2025. He switched teams in 2023 and moved to Richard Childress Racing from Joe Gibbs Racing, and this will be his third season with RCR.

Kyle Busch (8) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“It’s always nice when you look toward a new year and you have an opportunity to have a few new people around you,” Busch said (as per motociclismo.pt). “Working around the shop and getting that chemistry is something you need for a successful season.”

NASCAR is to begin its 2025 season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium this Sunday.

