"He's such a good guy": Kyle Larson praises Rajah Caruth's work ethic following Truck Series driver's maiden win

Hendrick Motorsports driver and winner of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas, Kyle Larson recently spoke in favor of the sport's newest nationwide series winner Rajah Caruth. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 native has long been regarded as one of the most talented drivers in stock car racing, owing to his dirt track background.

The 2024 Indy 500 aspirant spoke about Truck Series regular Rajah Caruth's first victory in a nationwide series of stock car racing, which came earlier this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Caruth has been known for his ability behind the wheel of a race car, it had yet to be proven and the young 21-year-old did just that during the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 in Sin City on Friday night.

Kyle Larson recently elaborated on Rajah Caruth's success at the 1.5-mile-long track and touched on the Hendrick-backed driver's work ethic during an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"Super happy for him. I get to work out in the gym with him and he's such a good guy and works really hard too. I remember Bristol last year, I always go to the bathroom downstairs and he was in the cafeteria watching the replay from the truck race the night before, had his notebook, doing notes. I'm like 'What are you doing?'"

Rajah Caruth's victory in Sin City last Friday also made history in the world of NASCAR as the young driver became only the third driver of African-American descent to ever win in the sport. Caruth Joined Bubba Wallace and Wendell Scott on the list.

WATCH: Kyle Larson defends from a charging Tyler Reddick to win the 2024 Pennxoil 400 in Las Vegas

Just as Rajah Caruth did on Friday, Kyle Larson managed to visit victory lane for the first time this season, with the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver dominating at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Despite a charge from 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, Larson led 181 laps during the 400-mile-long event and managed to win both stages as well.

Tyler Reddick appeared frustrated after not being able to challenge Larson during the final laps of the race. Meanwhile, NASCAR heads to the Phoenix Raceway next weekend to kick off the fourth event of the 2024 season, the Shriner's Children's 500.