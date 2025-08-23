"He's got an incredible career in front of him": Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up on Connor Zilisch and Parker Kligerman

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Connor Zilisch and Parker Kligerman after the Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Zilisch, who got injured at Watkins Glen, came back for Daytona, scored the pole, and started the race.
However, midway through the race, he was replaced by Kligerman, a driver on standby duty for JR Motorsports. Kligerman ended up winning the race, post which Zilisch greeted him at the frontstretch to celebrate the victory.
During a post-race media availability session, Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched on Parker Kligerman doing 'such a great job'. Earnhardt further opened up on his thoughts on Connor Zilisch's post-race celebrations and his talent.
"I got down from the pits and got on the pit road and was going to head down victory lane because I knew they were going to forego the interview on the front straightaway. And I saw Connor way out there. I was like, 'Good Lord, you can't keep track of him'. He's just wide open. But I think Connor badly wants to be in the car and it's hard for him to stand in victory lane with his car, his team, his guys, but he's such a great sport and a professional even at this young age, takes everything in stride," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [00:20]
Dale Jr. claimed Zilisch 'understands' the program and process at JRM, and never questioned his team insisting he needed to get out of the car and have Kligerman take over. Earnhardt further added:
"He understands the path forward and how we need to prioritize his health over even this season. He's got an incredible career in front of him that we need to make sure he's ready for."
Dale Earnhardt Jr. credits Parker Kligerman for his key role in earning Daytona win for JRM
Earlier this year, Parker Kligerman won at Daytona in the Truck Series. But he soon learned that NASCAR had taken away his win because of a technical issue found in a post-race inspection.
Kligerman also almost ended up winning the Xfinity race at ROVAL last season as he crossed the line before a caution forced the race into overtime and he lost.
Because of his recent near-misses, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed he was happy for Kligerman and everything he's been through, especially in February at Daytona.
"To be able to have an opportunity to kind of celebrate and enjoy himself and he represented us incredibly well. So just thankful for that. Pretty fun to watch Parker go out there in your car and do that. And he was such a good sport, too, in the hauler around the guys. Just a really positive attitude, didn't seem very nervous about it, even in the car during the race. Just seemed very matter of fact and understanding of what he needed to do to try to give himself a good shot at winning the race. So, just a pretty cool story," Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed. [1:30]
Dale Jr. further thanked Hendrick Motorsports for providing 'the best engines' to his JRM challengers. He appreciated the pit crews, the strategy, all of which came together in giving his organization a win at Daytona.
Interestingly though, while Kligerman took the checkered flag behind the wheel, the win would go under Zilisch's name since he was the one who started the race.
