"He’s the guy": Tony Stewart sees Kyle Larson as the rightful heir to his legendary double duty feat

Tony Stewart is singing Kyle Larson's praises ahead of the Hendrick Motorsports star's second attempt at the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 "Double" on Memorial Day weekend. Stewart, the only driver in history to complete the full 1,100 miles, believes Larson is the guy who can match that significant feat.

Back in 2001, Stewart placed sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina later that day to place third in the Coca-Cola 600. Larson, who is making his second "Double" attempt, finished 18th in the Indianapolis 500 last year. However, a weather delay threw a wrench in the 2021 Cup Series champion's plans to run the Coca-Cola 600 as he didn't start the event.

Now, with hopefully better weather, Larson will aim to run the full 1,100 miles of racing between the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series. Of all drivers who could top Stewart's finishing events in both races, the three-time Cup champion believes Larson is the one to do it.

“He’s more than capable of beating that. I think anybody that has a record, in the back of their mind doesn’t want it to be broken, but if it’s going to be broken, Kyle’s the guy I want to do it. I think the world of Kyle Larson, we’re good friends. I have so much respect for him as a driver. Anytime he’s racing anything on dirt, I’m a fan and love watching him drive," Tony Stewart said via NBC Sports.

Larson will pilot the #17 HendrickCars.com/Prime Video Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500, a car co-owned by Arrow McLaren and Rick Hendrick. Then, the current Cup Series points leader will be in his familiar #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet at the Coca-Cola 600, owned by Hendrick.

Kyle Larson made determined statement about second 'Double' attempt in hype video: 'Let's get to work'

Kyle Larson is set to pursue his "dream" of completing the improbable Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 "Double" on Memorial Day weekend. While the weather played spoilsport to his chances of completing the "Double" last year, the driver of the #5 is back and determined to complete both races.

Larson posted a teaser video of his second "Double" attempt to X and penned a message, expressing how the work to run 1,100 miles begins now. In the video, the Hendrick Motorsports star made it known that he's ready to go.

"Last year, the rain had its say. The moment slipped away. But some dreams don't fade. They wait. And now the wait is over. May has returned. And with it unfinished business. Let's get to work," Kyle Larson said. (0:21 onwards)

After 12 races, Kyle Larson is the current Cup Series points leader in 2025. He has three victories this season coming at Homestead, Bristol and Kansas. Larson's win at Kansas this past Sunday pushed him past HMS teammate William Byron for the points lead heading into the All-Star break.

