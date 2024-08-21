Tyler Reddick was recently talked about as one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. With his second win of the season that propelled him to the top of the regular season championship, Reddick registered himself as one of the championship favorites.

This was something his teammate's spotter, Freddie Kraft, spoke about on a recent episode of the DBC podcast. Kraft mentioned how he and his fellow spotters on the show, Brett Griffin and TJ Majors, have all worked with Reddick at some point in the driver's career.

"We've all been really big Tyler Reddick fans. For years, he's our favorite. He comes on for our Christmas every year. But yeah, I'd say he's probably, if he's not the favorite right now, he's the hottest driver in the sport. He's got a bunch of top fives, finishes second to a new winner almost every week. I was glad he got around Kyle (Busch) late in the race. These two idiots sharing glasses now. But yeah, I mean, he's been on a roll lately, and like they said, the playoffs line up really well for him," Kraft said about Reddick. [55:59]

Trending

The claim about Reddick being one of the hottest drivers and a championship favorite could also be supported by his results in the last 12 races.

From the Coca-Cola 600 onwards, Tyler Reddick has registered 6 top-five finishes as well as a win. The 23XI Racing driver has also finished inside the top ten 17 times this season.

Tyler Reddick is currently riding a 'real hot streak' after his Michigan win according to Jeff Gluck

Jordan Bianchi, journalist and co-host of The Teardown podcast, claimed that Tyler Reddick has elevated his status after Michigan.

Bianchi pointed to him being the championship leader as a reason behind it and claimed it has added "more credence" to that idea. He further spoke about Denny Hamlin's statement from the post-race press conference when the #11 driver said that Reddick being on the top of the standings at this stage of the season wasn't a fluke.

"This isn’t early season, and you just had a couple good races, whatever. This is sustained consistency week in and week out. And now that you’re the point leader, now that you’re coming off a win, this is gonna put more shine on you. And I think you’re gonna hear a lot about Tyler Reddick in the next few weeks," Bianchi added.

Adding to Bianchi's point, the other host of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck, claimed that he's had Reddick as his number 1 in his power rankings for "quite a while now." Gluck spoke about Reddick's five podium finishes and five finishes inside the top 3 in the last six races.

Gluck claimed that Tyler Reddick is currently riding "a real hot streak", but despite that, he's still "oddly" under the radar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback