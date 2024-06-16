“He’s just not flashy about it”: Denny Hamlin hails Martin Truex Jr. natural talent and down to earth personality

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin was all praises when asked about his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. ahead of the Cup Series race in Iowa. Truex announced his decision to not return full-time to the series next season.

NASCAR legend and future Hall of Famer Martin Truex Jr. has decided to bring an end to his racing career after competing in the sport's highest level for over two decades. The New Jersey native won two Xfinity Series titles and a Cup Series championship in 2017, as he now prepares to bid farewell to full-time racing.

Following the announcement of his retirement, Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was asked to reflect on Truex's contributions and capabilities in the media session ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. Hamlin, shedding light on Truex's personality, said:

Trending

"He's (Truex Jr.) so respectful. He reminds me of Jimmy Johnson. He's so underrated as far as the natural ability to drive a car fast. I think he is one of the most naturally gifted drivers our Series has seen in quite some time. But he's just not flashy about it. That's the only difference in him and others that have been great in the Cup Series in the past." (2:55)

Hamlin's respect for Truex extended beyond the track. He highlighted Truex's consistently ethical approach to racing. The No. 11 Toyota driver said:

"When I think about Martin, I try to think of have I ever had a moment where I've said, 'man I cannot believe he did that.' The answer is no. He's always just done the right thing 100 percent of the time and that's just something that's hard to do."

How does Denny Hamlin feel about being the oldest driver following Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement?

Following Kevin Harvick's retirement at the end of last campaign, Martin Truex Jr. was officially the oldest driver on the grid at the age of 43. However, with the JGR No. 19 driver's imminent retirement, that mantle now passes to Denny Hamlin, who also is 43.

Reflecting on this transition, Hamlin shared a mix of nostalgia and realization. He said:

"There was such a big rookie class back in 2006 when we had Martin(Truex Jr.), Reed Sorenson, J.J. Yeley, David Stremme. You know everyone's gone and Martin(Truex Jr.) was just the barometer for success and speed when we were coming into the Cup Series." (0:43)

"So it certainly doesn't feel like I'm the oldest but I guess when you kind of put it all in perspective and seeing these guys peel off it certainly feels it. But I don't know, my mind doesn't make me believe that I'm the oldest."

Denny Hamlin is ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 16 races. Meanwhile, his teammate Martin Truex Jr. finds himself at fifth position.