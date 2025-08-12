"He's just not going to get the benefit of doubt": Denny Hamlin gives a crystal clear verdict on Austin Hill-Michael McDowell controversy

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin gave his take on Austin Hill’s antics during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International. It all began with only nine laps to go in the final stage of the 82-lap event.Battling for second, Hill found himself in close quarters with former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. As the drivers navigated the corner and were approaching the wall, Hill, who was on McDowell’s tail, turned and clipped the latter’s rear.This caused McDowell’s No. 11 Spire Motorsports Chevy to spin out, kiss the wall, and slide back onto the racetrack, catching several other drivers in the mess. But was it an intentional move? Could Hill have lifted before it was too late?Reflecting on it in the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental Podcast, Denny Hamlin said,“He could've lifted. He probably should have lifted. But he didn't. He's just not going to get the benefit of the doubt from the general public.”“Here's what he didn't take into account,” Denny Hamlin further explained. “That a part of the racetrack where the spotters have no idea where you're at. Thinking that Michael McDowell is going to know that you're there, at that portion of the track, there's no chance.”In the end, McDowell was relegated to a disappointing P25 finish. Hill, on the other hand, was able to salvage a top-five. However, none of that mattered for McDowell as he doesn’t drive full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is a regular in the Cup Series, driving the No. 71 entry for Spire Motorsports.Denny Hamlin calls out NASCAR for “horrible decisions” regarding the NextGen carDenny Hamlin has often criticized NASCAR’s decisions regarding the NextGen car, which debuted in 2022. According to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, the sport has been progressing backwards since then. And it all comes down to the car’s reduced horsepower.Hamlin is one of the drivers who wants more power from the engine. Reflecting on the same, the Tampa, Florida, native said,“We’ve just steadily progressed our way back and back and back and back and taken horsepower away more and more and more. These are decisions that get made from beyond our offices. These are 10th-floor decisions, and let’s just say us drivers are on the third floor.”“I hate to say no business is immune to bad decisions. I think the NASCAR business has made some horrible decisions over the last given amount of time. Eventually, it catches up,” he added.Next up for Denny Hamlin is the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Scheduled for Saturday, August 16, the 400-lap event will be televised on USA (7:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.