"He's just mad that I ran him up": Ty Gibbs on argument with Joey Logano after 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash tangle

The third consecutive running of the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum saw inflated driver egos in typical fashion, with Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano not being the friendliest on and off the track.

The opening exhibition-style event kicked off the 2024 season of stock car racing under unprecedented circumstances, with threats of flooding and heavy rain looming in the greater Los Angeles area. Consequently, The Busch Light Clash was preponed to run on Saturday.

Gibbs and Logano seemed to have a misunderstanding on the track during the race, with both seemingly pushing each other harder during the race. Neither of the drivers took too nicely to the other using their bumper on the 'bullring-style' track, with Logano seemingly angry at the Joe Gibbs Racing driver post-race.

Speaking to frontstretch.com, Ty Gibbs spoke about what Logano had to say to him during the heated discussion that took place after the race between the two drivers:

"He's just mad that I ran him up. I just got in there deep and washed up into him and then we just kind of got all tangled up after that. He just came in and said that and a bunch of different words."

The heated discussion between Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs seemed to diffuse after both drivers exchanged their sides of the story, with neither looking too pleased with the outcome.

Ty Gibbs on losing to teammate Denny Hamlin despite leading the pack during final laps of the Clash

Ty Gibbs elaborated on how he needed to improve on his restarts after losing out to teammate Denny Hamlin during Saturday's running of the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum.

The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver touched on his strategy going forward, saying:

"I guess I gotta get better at restarts. My team brought me a great car. He (Denny Hamlin) just did a good job to get back into contention. I just overdrove the corner and I got wrecked after."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the famed Daytona International Speedway next for the iconic Daytona 500 later this month.