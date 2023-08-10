“He’s light out faster than everybody else”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is excited to watch former F1 star make his NASCAR debut 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is very excited to watch former F1 driver, Kamui Kobayashi, who will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Indianapolis. Kobayashi will be the first Japanese driver in over 20 years to make a NASCAR appearance.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Davis were previewing the race at Indianapolis in a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. Speaking about Kobayashi, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that the Japanese has the talent to make any vehicle he drives faster than anyone else.

Earnhardt Jr. praised Kobayashi's performance at the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year. He claimed that he was 'insane' in the testing sessions ahead of Indianapolis.

“Kobayashi, we’ve seen him just be ridiculous at the 24 hours of Daytona and every car that he drives in is like, he’s lights out faster than everybody else.” Earnhardt said in his podcast.

International racers are not unfamiliar with Indianapolis, and Sunday's Cup Series event will be no exception. Jenson Button and Shane Van Gisbergen will provide Kobayashi with some company on the track at Indianapolis.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Shane van Gisbergen might have a future in NASCAR soon

Shane van Gisbergen became the sixth non-American to win a Cup Series race after winning his maiden race in Chicago. He will return to NASCAR in Indianapolis with TrackHousing Racing.

Since he has established himself in the Supercars Championship, Dale Junior stated to co-host Mike Davis that there must be something drawing SVG to NASCAR.

“I believe that he already has all his teams lined up and that he would not turn his back on what’s going on for him in v8 Supercar. He would not turn his back on what’s stable and secure without a plan already in place.” he said in his podcast.

Earnhardt Jr. claims that van Gisbergen will begin his adventure with a group that also accommodates his future. Gisbergen has been in motorsport for a while. He is wise enough to know better than to just sacrifice his chances of continuing to succeed in the present for potential future success.