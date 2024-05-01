"He's like Kevin Harvick" - $250M-worth Richard Childress discusses Jesse Love's NASCAR future

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress has likened up-and-coming Xfinity Series prospect Jesse Love to former champion Kevin Harvick.

The winner of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series, Jesse Love's rapid rise to the Xfinity Series has been worth documenting. Only 19, the former Venturini Motorsports driver has already secured the first win of his NASCAR career after he raced to the victory lane in Talladega.

Love's win generated some much-deserved media praise around the 2005-born driver. Prior to his win, the California native had already impressed in multiple races, having secured top-5 finishes in Phoenix and Richmond.

Following Jesse Love's victory, the $250 million worth Richard Childress (according to Celebrity Net Worth), team owner of RCR, expressed his elation with the young driver. He told Racing America:

"He’s a winner. From the time he was a young kid, all the way up, he’s just been a winner. Here at RCR, we’ve built a lot of champions over the years with our first win."

Childress expressed confidence in Love's potential to achieve multiple championships, drawing comparisons to the legendary Kevin Harvick. He said:

"I think you’re going to see several championships come out of Jesse Love. He’s a brilliant young man, really good young man, and a heck of a race driver. I think he’s like a Kevin Harvick; he can drive a race car. He’s really young, he knows what he wants, he hates to lose. And that was the attitude that Kevin brought along. He’s just a solid race driver."

Jesse Love on debut season with Richard Childress Racing exceeding expectations

Reflecting on his debut season with Richard Childress Racing, Love expressed satisfaction with his performance thus far, noting that it has exceeded his expectations.

In a recent press conference prior to his Dover Xfinity race, Love said:

"I’d say it’s gone better than what I expected. I kind of figured I was going to have to you know, work through a lot of growing pains and things like that. But we have had a chance to win most weekends. And even we weren’t great, we were still able to kind of grind out a good finish."

"So I think that’s what’s kind of been the strong point of our team. Taking a day where we might go run 15th or 10th or something and running fifth, second or ninth. Or whatever it may be so I think that’s been kind of our strong point of the year so far,” he added.

After ten races in the 2024 season, Jesse Love is ranked fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings. He has 337 points to his name.