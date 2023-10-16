"He’s listening 99% of the time" - Denny Hamlin on 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan's involvement with the team

Ever since coming in partnership with basketball royalty Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin has been on a path of the unique role of driver and owner in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 23XI Racing reaching new heights this season, one can only wonder how much input the current driver has on the team, and how much Jordan pitches in.

Bubba Wallace made his first-ever appearance in the Cup Series playoffs this season before being eliminated in the Round of 12 in 2023. Tyler Reddick in the team's second car is still in contention as the Round of 8 plays out over the next few weekends.

This upturn in pace and performance from a relatively new team has been a fruit of Denny Hamlin and his ties with Joe Gibbs Racing, helping out the crew on the technical side. Along with the many aspects pitched in by Hamlin, Michael Jordan has also been involved more in the team of late. Michael Jordan has been spotted at the track almost every Sunday this season.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Denny Hamlin elaborated on how Jordan's involvement with the team has changed. He said:

“He is getting involved in more meetings. He’s listening 99% of the time, but when he hears something he doesn’t necessarily like, as far as self-reflection is concerned, he’ll point that out. I think he’s brought some very good intel into our meetings on mindset, on how do we get better individually as a team. He’s obviously been a part of team sports forever. ”

With Tyler Reddick finishing in P7 at last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 23XI Racing seems like a genuine contender for the upcoming Championship 4.

Denny Hamlin's performance at the NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas

With Toyota-manufactured cars going well at intermediate tracks more often than not, Denny Hamlin's P9 finish did not necessarily reflect the same. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver started off on the back foot with not enough pace in the practice as well as qualifying sessions.

Looking to change things around in the race as the crew is often known to do here, Denny Hamlin failed to make a lasting impression on the race lead.

He did however keep his Championship 4 hopes alive for the time being. The sport heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway next for the second race of the Round of 8.