"He's been mediocre": Fan criticism of Parker Kligerman sparks debate as Bob Pockrass defends his Charlotte pick

Veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass picked Parker Kligerman as his top choice for the Truck Series' Charlotte road course playoff race on October 3. However, a fan shared his skepticism about the part-time Henderson Motorsports driver. Xfinity breakout star Connor Zilisch will also drive for Spire Motorsports in Trucks this weekend.

Pockrass posted his pick on X and listed a top five that began with Kligerman. The Fox Sports analyst's list also included Zilisch, Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith in the top finishers. A fan later commented on Pockrass' tweet and pointed to a low win total over many starts, writing:

"I don't get the Kligerman glaze. He's been mediocre in lower series, has .5 win in 122 starts yet gets picked constantly to win."

Pockrass defended his pick and reminded critics that Parker Kligerman nearly won the Xfinity race at the Charlotte road course last year.

"Kligerman nearly won the Xfinity race here a year ago on the Charlotte road course. Experience should mean something today in the trucks," Pockrass replied.

However, some fans were not pleased and piled on with harsher critiques.

"He sucks. Wish people would realize how overrated he is. The glazing is cause of the media's love affair with him," a fan commented.

"Kligerman is not beating zilisch ill bet my life savings on it," another wrote.

Parker Kligerman has three career Truck wins in 53 starts. The first two came at Talladega, and the last win came at Mid-Ohio road course in 2022. This February, NASCAR disqualified his Daytona win after a post-race inspection found an issue with the truck's ride height.

Parker Kligerman faces tough competition in Truck start at Charlotte Roval

NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn

In the Xfinity Series, Parker Kligerman has two top-10 finishes in two starts at the Roval. He also crossed the line first at the 2.32-mile road course in 2024 but lost the win after a late caution and an overtime finish.

Kligerman had joined Big Machine Racing full-time in the past two seasons (2023 and 2024). He made the Xfinity playoffs both in 2023 and 2024 but has not yet won in that series.

Meanwhile, JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch has two road course wins in the Xfinity Series so far. He won at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from the pole position in March and also dominated at Watkins Glen in August.

Tricon Garage's Heim also has a stellar record on road courses this season in the Truck Series. He won at Watkins Glen after a dramatic triple-overtime finish. The Truck points leader also swept the Lime Rock Park race, leading 99 of 100 laps to the checkered flag.

The first race of the Round of 8, the EcoSave 250, is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET.

